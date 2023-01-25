Read full article on original website
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Double-Fatal Crash: 20-Year-Old Charged After Hitting Tree Head-On In Mount Vernon
A man has been charged after driving over 100 miles per hour without headlights and hitting a tree head-on in Westchester County, killing two passengers, authorities just announced. Mount Vernon resident Anthony Rose, age 20, was charged with causing the December 2021 crash and arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 26 in...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Mount Vernon man faces charge after being accused of abusing dog in Yonkers
The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega.
New Update: Details About Suspicious Death In Yorktown Revealed By Police
More details regarding an investigation into a suspicious death in Northern Westchester that shuttered a road for hours have been released by police. The incident, which happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Yorktown in the area of 3270-3290 North Deerfield Ave., is believed to be a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Yorktown Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 1 p.m.
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
Yorktown Spa Shut Down by YPD
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - On Jan. 21, the Yorktown Police Department announced the investigation of a local business in a Facebook post updating the public about a police presence. “The police activity today at 1924 Commerce Street is part of an ongoing investigation, which culminated with two arrests for the operation [of] an unauthorized practice,” Police Chief Robert Noble wrote. The business occupying the address is Yorktown Spa. The post also states that the people in custody are also being treated as victims. According to the post, the Yorktown Police Department has been in touch with and/or attempted to contact the Office of the Westchester County...
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape inside limo in New York
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Daunting ‘Explosive Device’ Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY
A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when your doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
'Imminent Danger': Town Demolishes Unsafe House, Charges Owner In Northern Westchester
A derelict house in Northern Westchester was demolished after town officials repeatedly tried and failed to get the owners to repair it.The residence, located in Mount Pleasant at 354 Manhattan Ave., was taken down on Tuesday, Jan. 17 by town employees. The decision to demolish the house …
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Man Injured After Attempted Abduction Outside Sam's Club On Route 9A In Elmsford
Police are investigating an attempted abduction outside a wholesale club in Westchester. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 outside Sam's Club at 333 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in Elmsford. The Greenburgh Police Department said an adult male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. "The incident...
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
2 arrested at unauthorized "massage parlor" in Yorktown
News 12 is told the certificate of occupancy for the physical working area of the unauthorized "massage parlor" is now temporarily revoked for the business at 1924 Commerce St.
1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley
For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?
Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
