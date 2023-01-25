ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waialua, HI

KITV.com

Man, 30, critically injured in suspected DUI crash on Diamond Head Road

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his moped on Diamond Head Road while allegedly driving under the influence, late Wednesday night. A 30-year-old man was driving eastbound around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control and veered right, striking a curb and a sign before being ejected from the moped.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home

The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum. As of 12:15 p.m., traffic flow […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man suspected in child abduction appears before judge

Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. Authorities...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Two dogs also died in the fire. The two-alarm blaze started about 11:30 a.m. at 98-099 Uao Pl., the Lele Pono Condo. Nearly 40 firefighters arrived to find a 29th-floor unit fully engulfed in flames.
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
HONOLULU, HI

