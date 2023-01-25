Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KITV.com
Man, 30, critically injured in suspected DUI crash on Diamond Head Road
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his moped on Diamond Head Road while allegedly driving under the influence, late Wednesday night. A 30-year-old man was driving eastbound around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control and veered right, striking a curb and a sign before being ejected from the moped.
Crash investigation leads to neighborhood evacuation
Maui police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred last night which evacuated an entire neighborhood.
KITV.com
Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home
The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
Gas leak in Kalihi partially closes Dillingham Boulevard
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Dillingham Boulevard in the eastbound direction is closed between Puuhale and Mokauea Road.
KITV.com
Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE
UPDATE: A 50-year-old man was treated by Honolulu EMS for smoke inhalation from a home fire at Kaola Way. He is in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman and sources say her disappearance may be linked to a separate case in which a man reported missing was later found dead. CrimeStoppers sent out a missing persons report for 36-year-old Johnalynn Ilae around...
Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum. As of 12:15 p.m., traffic flow […]
KITV.com
Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man suspected in child abduction appears before judge
Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. Authorities...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hero has emerged from a shooting in Waikiki that happened earlier this month. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa said he was in a bar when shots were heard from outside on Lewers Street on Jan. 6. Issa said he thought someone was trying to enter the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emotions run high in court at sentencing of man convicted for a deadly Hawala crash
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Johnalynn ILAE. Police have closed down a portion of Booth Road between Booth/Star Road and Pacific Heights Road/Kaola Way. Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Authorities are...
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Two dogs also died in the fire. The two-alarm blaze started about 11:30 a.m. at 98-099 Uao Pl., the Lele Pono Condo. Nearly 40 firefighters arrived to find a 29th-floor unit fully engulfed in flames.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
Vehicle accident closes Kamehameha Highway
The City and County of Honolulu said that the area at 49-705 Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions.
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
Police search for suspect in critical Kalihi shooting
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.
