ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Soars High with Anti-Dumping Measures as Cardano (ADA) Climbs 10.06% in Rally, Binance (BNB) Named Key Counterparty in Illegal Fund Case

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
bitcoinist.com

Cardano (ADA) Had the Second Largest Drawdown Last Year and 200 Million Ripple (XRP) Tokens Traded by Whales, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Looks to Gain 1000X

The crypto market is ever-exciting with constantly changing prices. The bearish and bullish trends aren’t as straightforward as they seem, and can be due to artificial inflations. Let’s understand how Cardano (ADA) price crash from last year is a determining factor and what the whale activity for Ripple (XRP) means. We’ll also compare how Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) steady progress is an opportunity for investors.
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Profit-Taking Spikes, Will BTC Price Recover?

On-chain data shows Bitcoin short-term holder profit-taking has spiked, will this lead to a correction in the price of the crypto?. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Surged Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, instances of the current trend have led to declines in the crypto’s...
NEWSBTC

80% Of Uniswap Holders Support BNB PoS Chain For Deploying V3 Protocol

Uniswap (UNI), a decentralized protocol, is ready to roll out the third version of its platform. The protocol aims to provide a suitable platform where users can seamlessly swap ERC-20 tokens without using an order book. For the v3 launch, the protocol carried out a ‘temperature test’ for a possible...
NEWSBTC

Repeat Of April 2019? Bitcoin Rally Shows Similar Break Above These Key Levels

On-chain data shows Bitcoin has broken above these three key levels in a manner reminiscent of the rally in April 2019. Bitcoin Breakout Shows Initial Similarities To April 2019 Rally. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, BTC has broken above the three investor cost-basis levels for the...
NEWSBTC

Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in

Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
NEWSBTC

Here’s why Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance (BNB) investors have lost confidence and are moving to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The crypto market is so volatile that even the biggest cryptocurrencies can have unexpected price falls, and bullish times can turn bearish in a blink. Such is the case with Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance (BNB). Both tokens started out well in 2023, but they’re now facing declines, especially after Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has gained traction. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new cryptocurrency that has taken crypto space by storm. In this article, we will discuss the recent updates of Cosmos (ATOM), Binance (BNB) and Orbeon Protocol, and why ORBN is rising higher than the rest.
NEWSBTC

Top Experts Compare Treshold (T), BNB (BNB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decide Which Is The Best – Find Out More!

As investors anticipate more decentralized financial (DeFi) projects in 2023, the focus on finding the best cryptocurrency protocol to invest in has grown. In this article, we compare three interesting cryptocurrencies: Treshold (T), BNB (BNB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). By comparing each protocol’s features, we can more easily decide which...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Resumes Increase as The Bulls Aim Larger Rally To $25K

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $22,400 support zone. BTC climbed to a new yearly high and now aims more upsides above $24,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after forming a base near the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
zycrypto.com

$1 ADA Price Beckons As Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Is Finally Scheduled For Launch Next Week

The much-anticipated Djed stablecoin is scheduled for launch next week, fostering expansion and novel applications in the rapidly developing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the Cardano ecosystem. “We are pleased to share another update about Djed’s progress and to inform you that the launch is scheduled for next week,” COTI,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy