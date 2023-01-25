ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma trapped under SUV

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) – A doorbell camera captured a terrifying moment for a Michigan 7-year-old as she rushed to help her great-grandmother. “She was picking me up from school, and she thought like the car was in park, but it was in reverse,” said 7-year-old Mariah Galloway. “And she got out, and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it.”
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WALA-TV FOX10

Could the Mississippi Opal become the state’s first official gemstone?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two decades after it was first discovered in Mississippi, a push is underway to make opal the state’s official gemstone. In December, the State Board of Registered Professional Geologists signed off on a resolution asking the legislature to make the Mississippi Opal the official gemstone of the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia who won $1 million playing Mega Millions plans to use part of the earnings to give back to veterans. According to the Virginia Lottery, when Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy