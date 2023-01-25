Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Investors Rejoice as Node Outage Briefly Halts Cardano (ADA) Network and Polkadot (DOT) 0.9.37 MEDIUM Upgrade Released

Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
ADA Payment Revolution on the Horizon as Cardano Contributor Teases Major Developments, Ripple (XRP) Bulls Aim for $0.40, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Make Waves
The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and with new developments and updates happening every day, it can be difficult to keep up. One area that is particularly exciting is the rise of payment technologies that allow for seamless transactions using digital assets. Among the most promising of these is Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a cross-chain communication platform that is making waves in the crypto community. In this article, we will take a closer look at Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and compare it to Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) to see why it is poised to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrency payments.
CoinTelegraph
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol to launch its mainnet on March 7, 2023
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol confirms the date of its mainnet launch amid a decentralization trend that continues to gain momentum from the strength of decentralized finance (DeFi) despite the harsh market conditions of the last months caused partly by centralized finance failures and blowups that impacted the industry. According to the team, now is a crucial moment for noncustodial alternatives to replace traditional centralized Web3 solutions.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Cardano-Powered Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed to Be Listed on the Network’s Largest DEX
Fintech startup COTI the issuer of the algorithmic stablecoin Djed ($DJED), has recently announced that the Cardano-powered algorithmic stablecoin is set to be listed on the network’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX) MuesliSwap. COTI retweeted an announcement from the team behind MuesliSwap, which revealed it will e listed both $DJED...
zycrypto.com
$1 ADA Price Beckons As Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Is Finally Scheduled For Launch Next Week
The much-anticipated Djed stablecoin is scheduled for launch next week, fostering expansion and novel applications in the rapidly developing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the Cardano ecosystem. “We are pleased to share another update about Djed’s progress and to inform you that the launch is scheduled for next week,” COTI,...
cryptoglobe.com
Polkadot ($DOT) Becomes Top Crypto by Development Activity After Surpassing Cardano ($ADA)
Polkadot ($DOT), a blockchain network often described as a “blockchain of blockchains,” has recently become the leading cryptocurrency network by development activity after surpassing Cardano ($ADA). According to data shared by on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Polkadot’s development activity, along with that of its pre-production network Kusama, over the...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
NEWSBTC
Polygon’s (MATIC) Hard Fork Aims to Tame Gas Fee Spikes, Avalanche (AVAX) Unveils USP Stablecoin, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues to Create Ripples
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, new projects and developments are constantly emerging. Three project updates that have recently caught the attention of the crypto community are Polygon’s (MATIC) Hard Fork, Avalanche’s (AVAX) Unveiling of USP Stablecoin, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) presale price surge. While these projects have their unique features and purposes, they have one thing in common: they are all working towards improving the user experience within the cryptocurrency space. However, not all projects have received the same level of praise and attention. In this article, we will take a closer look at Polygon’s (MATIC) Hard Fork, Avalanche’s (AVAX) USP Stablecoin, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) progress, and discuss the pros and cons of each.
theblock.co
Aave set to launch third version of its crypto lending protocol on Ethereum
Aave v3 is set to go live on the Ethereum network. The initial deployment supports seven assets including USDC and DAI. DeFi lending platform Aave is set to launch the third version of its protocol on Ethereum after a successful DAO vote. Aave v3 on Ethereum will be launched with...
NEWSBTC
Cardano’s Aggressive Development Activity Will Withstand Bear Assault At $0.3?
The crypto market’s rally is losing strength, forcing significant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, back to their support regions. The latter has been deploying products and development that hint at a longer bullish trend. As of this writing, Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.35 with a 5% loss...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Hints At Price Recovery – Can DOT Go Past 15% Weekly Ceiling?
Polkadot (DOT) is in the green (see image below) and going steady. Could this hint at price recovery? Even though Polkadot’s funding rate plunged for a while, it is showing some improvement at the time of writing. Here’s a quick look at DOT price movement:. Polkadot price is...
u.today
Elon Musk and DOGE Co-founder Comment on $700 Million Seizure from FTX’s SBF, SHIB Army Wants Shytoshi Kusama to Stay at Helm: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
These top four news stories by U.Today will help you stay updated on crypto events over the past weekend. Elon Musk and Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder comment on feds confiscating $700 million from FTX’s SBF. According to Reuters, which cited a court filing from Jan. 20, federal prosecutors seized almost...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) ecosystem to expand, Polkadot (DOT) nomination pools hit new milestone and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is absolutely all set to launch
A lot has been happening in the crypto ecosphere. Let’s read further to learn about the current affairs related with Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Cardano (ADA) anticipates development by introducing new technology. Input Output Global (IOG), the blockchain engineering company that created the Cardano ecosystem,...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) Witness Steep Decline; Flasko (FLSK) Looking To Help Investors Recover Loss
When you intend to invest in the cryptocurrency market, you must choose tokens that have the highest potential to provide huge returns. Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) might be obvious choices for many investors with their records, but they might not be the best token for 2023. Both tokens...
NEWSBTC
Meta Swap ($MASP): Large-scale Update, The Ceremony, Scheduled for Completion in January 2023 is Greatly Delayed
Meta Swap ($MASP) was the most promising cryptocurrency brand of 2022. It’s large-scale update, The Ceremony, planned to be completed on January 24th, 2023 has been delayed greatly and it has now been announced that said update will be postponed. Meta Swap, functioning as a platform for a variety...
NEWSBTC
1inch Foundation Allocates 10 Million Tokens To The Delegation Incentive Program
1inch Network, a DEX aggregating platform, has allocated 10 million INCH tokens to its Delegation Incentive Program, a press release on January 24 shows. . The goal is to incentivize more 1INCH stakers to delegate their Unicorn Power to resolvers. Incentivize 1inch Stakers’ Delegation To Resolvers. 1inch Network wants...
CoinDesk
Floki Inu Developers Float DAO Proposal to Burn $55M of Its Own Tokens
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind Floki Inu, the Shiba Inu dog breed-themed project, havefloated a governance proposal to burn nearly $55 million of its namesake FLOKI tokens and reduce a tax levied on each transaction. Burning tokens...
coingeek.com
New ebook from BSV Blockchain Association tackles the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains
Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, has written a new ebook explaining the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains. The ebook is free of charge and is available here. In it, Daugherty addresses several myths about public blockchains, explains why they are more secure than private, permissioned blockchains, and paints the big picture as to why we need to return to the original Bitcoin protocol released by Dr. Craig Wright in 2009.
NEWSBTC
Money Leaves ADA, SOL To Small Cap Altcoins, Here’s Where It’s Headed
With the crypto market rally, altcoins have benefitted just as much as bitcoin. Digital assets across the space have been able to return to their pre-FTX collapse levels, signaling the start of a bull run. However, as the market begins to settle into this new normal, investors are moving gains around from larger cap assets to take advantage of possible price movement in smaller altcoins.
