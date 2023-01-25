Read full article on original website
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
A striking Amazon warehouse worker says the company treats its robots better than its human staff
"I wish we were treated like robots because the robots are treated better than us," Darren Westwood told the BBC.
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
BBC
New railway station to connect visitors to Bristol arena
A new railway station will connect rail services to a new development and a new arena. South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for a new North Filton Station. The station will connect rail services to the new development, named Brabazon, as well as visitors to the new arena. Up...
$2M TV And Film Facility Aria Studios Officially Opens In North Wales
EXCLUSIVE: Aria Studios, a new two-stage £1.6M ($2M) facility that boasts 20,000 sqft of filming space, has officially opened for business in Anglesey, North Wales. The facility, located near the popular Welsh region of Snowdonia, has been established by indie production company Rondo Media and Welsh broadcaster S4C’s commercial arm S4C Digital Media Limited, with the support of the Welsh Government through Creative Wales. The studio has two fully-soundproofed stages and is located amongst acres of unspoiled grounds in the Snowdonia region. Rondo Media is currently filming the drama series Rownd a Rownd for S4C for 27 weeks in stage 2 at Aria....
BBC
Anglesey: Welsh government announces 2 Sisters closure inquiry
An inquiry into the proposed closure of the 2 Sisters poultry factory has been announced by the Welsh government. It was announced on Wednesday the plant in Llangefni, Anglesey, was to shut putting 730 jobs at risk. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said after speaking to Anglesey council's leader, chief executive,...
Reliability of UK trains fell to new lows in December, official figures show
Labour says figures underline railways are in crisis, as almost one in 12 services due to run ended up cancelled
Walmart plans more than 30 new U.S. Sam's Club stores
Walmart on Thursday announced plans to open more than 30 new Sam's Club warehouse stores across the United States in the next few years. The first new Sam's Club will be in Florida in 2024.
BBC
Euston Station: Mural celebrates pioneering female train driver
A mural celebrating one of the UK's first female train drivers has been unveiled in London. Avanti West Coast commissioned the image of Karen Harrison at Euston. Her sister said she hoped Ms Harrison, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Finchley, north London, would continue to "inspire women to consider train driving".
H&M highlights fast-fashion gloom as luxury takes hit in China
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST) said on Friday soaring costs had slashed its profits, the latest fast-fashion retailer to feel the pinch as consumers cut back, while LVMH and Salvatore Ferragamo revealed the damage to luxury sales caused by China's COVID-19 policies.
BBC
Irish Passport Service resumes deliveries to UK
The Irish Passport Service has resumed posting passports to the UK, it has confirmed. It suspended posting passports to Northern Ireland and Great Britain on 12 December because of Royal Mail industrial action. On Wednesday, the Passport Service said the suspension had now been lifted. The BBC has contacted the...
BBC
Salford drinks firm fined £800k after HGV driver death at depot
A drinks supplier has been fined £800,000 for health and safety breaches after the death of an HGV driver who was picking up a delivery at its depot. John Fitzpatrick, 59, was struck by a forklift truck while waiting for his trailer to be loaded at Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford, in 2020.
BBC
Amazon strikes: Workers claim their toilet breaks are timed
BBC business reporter & BBC employment correspondent. Amazon workers are staging the first ever UK strike on Wednesday against the online giant in a protest over pay. Around 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse, the GMB union said, over what they called a "derisory" 5% pay rise to £10.50 an hour.
BBC
Court bid to protect tenants from rent-to-rent ‘ghost landlords’
Housing campaigners hope a Supreme Court ruling to legally define who should be deemed a landlord will help protect tenants in some of England's worst rental properties. They are concerned about a practice - known as rent to rent - which allows a company to rent a whole home from a landlord, and then let rooms individually for profit. They say this often leaves properties in poor condition and tenants with nowhere to turn.
UK Treasury chief: Tax cuts must wait for inflation to fall
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief said Friday that taming inflation is more important than cutting taxes, resisting calls from some in the governing Conservative Party for immediate tax breaks for businesses and voters. At a speech in London, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said “the best...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Emirates passenger gave birth during an international flight
The passenger was assisted by cabin crew on board the flight and the flight landed on time, despite the emergency, an airline spokesperson said.
US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers
A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots. Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state.
BBC
'Dangerous' overcrowding for commuters at London Bridge
Huge crowds of commuters have been stuck at London Bridge station waiting to board trains. Photos showed hundreds of people queuing to get up to the escalators to platforms. Passengers reported people being "kettled," having panic attacks and needing assistance to get out by station staff. The managing director of...
