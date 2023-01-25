The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO