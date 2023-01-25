ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

3 People Found Stuck in Gaping Sinkhole on Long Island Front Lawn

Two senior women and a man got stuck in a gaping sinkhole in a Long Island front yard Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County cops say they initially responded to a home in Huntington Station just after 6 a.m. for a report of a woman stuck in a hole in the ground. When they arrived, they found her — and two others, a man and a woman — in the hole.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows

An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bronx Apartment Building, Tearing Through Top Floors

A massive raging fire tore through the top floors of a Bronx apartment building Thursday evening, according to fire officials. Video from the scene on Carpenter Avenue near East 228th Street showed flames shooting up through the roof and windows of the building in the Wakefield neighborhood. FDNY said they received a call about the fire just after 5 p.m., which quickly grew to four alarms.
BRONX, NY

