FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Let's Be Blunt: You Can't Smoke Marijuana in Times Square, Even Though It Was Legalized
Anywhere you look in Times Square, you'll see a wide variety of things going on. One of the most common: people smoking. But look a bit closer and you'll see the new signs that put it bluntly: Smoking is prohibited here. "We received a lot of complaints about people smoking...
I-Team: Rat Sightings Doubled in NYC Over Past 12 Months, According to Health Data
If you’ve gotten that creepy felling rats are running amok on New York City sidewalks lately, the numbers back you up. According to data posted by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), city inspectors documented twice as much rodent activity in 2022 than in 2021. “It’s...
3 People Found Stuck in Gaping Sinkhole on Long Island Front Lawn
Two senior women and a man got stuck in a gaping sinkhole in a Long Island front yard Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County cops say they initially responded to a home in Huntington Station just after 6 a.m. for a report of a woman stuck in a hole in the ground. When they arrived, they found her — and two others, a man and a woman — in the hole.
AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows
An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
NJ ‘High School Student' Busted as 29-Year-Old Woman Who Lied on Birth Certificate: Cops
A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly posed as someone almost half her age and enrolled in a New Jersey high school. Now people want to know: How did she trick administrators, and why?. More than 2,000 students attend New Brunswick High School, all teenagers learning how to...
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops
A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
2nd Arrest Made in Murder of Manhattan Woman Found Gagged in Her Bedroom
A 53-year-old Brooklyn man is the second to be charged with murder and other crimes in the gruesome death of a 74-year-old Manhattan woman whose own sister found her bound and gagged on the floor of her Upper West Side apartment last week, authorities said Wednesday. Terrence Moore, of Dean...
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bronx Apartment Building, Tearing Through Top Floors
A massive raging fire tore through the top floors of a Bronx apartment building Thursday evening, according to fire officials. Video from the scene on Carpenter Avenue near East 228th Street showed flames shooting up through the roof and windows of the building in the Wakefield neighborhood. FDNY said they received a call about the fire just after 5 p.m., which quickly grew to four alarms.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Kidnap 9-Year-Old Boy at Brooklyn Synagogue
A house of worship in Brooklyn was the scene of an attempted kidnapping, according to police, but the child's mother stepped in at the right time to prevent the situation from becoming far worse. The incident occurred Wednesday morning at a synagogue in Gravesend. Police said a man walked in...
