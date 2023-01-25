Read full article on original website
Mystery as woman, 24, missing for 4 weeks was ‘likely killed’ cops believe as man, 54, arrested on suspicion of murder
POLICE have revealed they believe a young woman who has been missing for four weeks was “likely killed”. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10. She was last seen five days earlier, on Monday, December 5 , as she left her home...
Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in Elle Edwards killing probe - OLD
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.Merseyside Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender on Thursday in the Barnston area of Wirral.He has been taken to a police station for questioning.Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.She is not believed to have...
Man charged after father shot and dumped in street covered in acid
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found dumped in a street covered in acid.Liam Smith, 38, was shot and doused in acid before his body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on 24 November.On Tuesday, a force spokesman said Michael Hillier, 38, has been charged with murder.Hillier, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.The death of Mr Smith, who lived in the street where he was found, was the first fatal shooting in Greater Manchester in more than two years, police said at the time.The force described the killing as “a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police”.In a statement, Mr Smith’s family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”
More than 170 arrested as police crackdown on serious criminals
More than 170 arrests were made during a three-day crackdown targeting serious criminals and to help take drugs and weapons off the streets.Thirty knives and weapons were recovered, 40 drugs seized, 66 vehicles taken and £5,700 cash retrieved as more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces arrested 179 people.Operation Pandilla focused on arterial roads and motorways in and around London, including the M25, A406, M1 and A40, and used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and intelligence to target vehicles linked to violent crime.Wanted suspects were arrested – as were those suspected of knife, weapon, drugs, burglary and robbery offences –...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
Man charged in fatal shooting at SE Atlanta hair salon
A man was arrested in a fatal shooting at a southeast Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening, police said....
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
AR Rapper Coca-Kazi Dead Following Police Stand-Off
Several news reports have confirmed that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed in a police standoff last week (Jan. 18). Little Rock Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 2 am, but it wasn’t until they arrived that they learned that the suspect was armed and had made their way inside the home. The police allege that the suspect fired the first shots inside the house before exiting the residence. One officer fired a shot at the suspect before officers tried to make contact with the suspect via their Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team. The SWAT team was called to enter the home soon after, where they found the suspect’s body.
Tragedy as teenage girl dies in horror arson attack house fire with two relatives left fighting for life
A GIRL with a 'heart of gold' has tragically died in a flat fire and police suspect it was an arson attack. Leah Casson, 18, is believed to have been killed after a blaze broke out in a property on Vicarage Street, in North Shields. The fire began just before...
Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
Three men jailed for killing member of rival motorcycle club
Three motorcycle gang members who killed a lone biker after spotting him riding on their patch wearing rival club colours have been jailed.David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, Devon, was hit from behind by a white van on the St Budeaux slip road in Plymouth, and dragged for almost 1km along the A38.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, and Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were convicted of manslaughter.During their trial at Plymouth Crown Court, jurors were shown footage of Mr Crawford riding his black Kawasaki before it was stopped by Pawley and Bradin, in a Mercedes car.Parry,...
SWAT team shoots armed man dead in Gary
A SWAT team shot an armed man to death in Gary Tuesday afternoon following what started as a domestic incident. Officers tried to talk to the man with the help of a hostage negotiator but to no avail.
Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Third murder charge over death of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
A third man has been charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington in the city, will appear in court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 and died at the scene.Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry.Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several clubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.Both have been remanded in custody to face a trial due to start on July 3.
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Police in England arrest six men over suspected illegal fox hunting
Extensive fox hunting investigation as 22 dogs seized in southern counties raids pursuing suspected wildlife offences by terrier men
