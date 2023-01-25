Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Science Found New, Unique Way to Anger Montana Steak Eaters
The debate (argument?) continues. In the past, when we’ve covered news about innovations in food science, like "meat" made from plants, it brings out...complaints. It's clear that many meat-eating Montananas are not interested in trying any version of imitation meat. The most recent version of this was when it...
Where You’ll Find the Nicest People in Missoula Montana
Montana, as a whole, gets lumped into stereotypes about people being friendly. We’re known for saying “hi” to everyone, and you’re expected to give the two-finger wave on backroads. But lately, everyone everywhere has gotten a little less friendly. That is until I moved back to...
[TRAILER] New Showtime Series on Montana and the Horror of MMIW
MMIW (Murdered Missing Indigenous Women) The statistics of this giant problem are mind-blowing. Every day indigenous women are at risk of violence, kidnapping, human trafficking, and even murder. Montana is no stranger to these tragedies. As Montana is home to 7 different Native American reservations and tribes. These crimes do...
Should Self-Driving Vehicles Be Banned in Montana?
I sure hope you're not a Tesla owner already furious because of this headline, it's not my intention to antagonize. I ask the question "should self-driving vehicles be banned in Montana?" out of genuine concern based on some news stories I've read, and to be honest, a bias against using AI or autopilot for something as potentially dangerous as driving a vehicle. I mean, I've seen Terminator 2 after all.
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
Here’s where to find best family deals at Montana ski resorts
With higher prices for everything this year, it may be harder to afford that all-day family ski trip in Montana. Yet with the season quickly entering its final weeks, we want to make sure you can find the best options for a fun day on the slopes for all ages.
Montana Gets Three ‘F’ Grades for Tobacco Control
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The American Lung Association has released its State of Tobacco Control grade for Montana, and the results are not good. KGVO News spoke to Carrie Nyssen, Senior Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association in Montana about the three ‘F’ grades, one ‘A’ and one ‘B’ the state received. She expressed regret that the grades are still necessary after such a long campaign to end smoking in the U.S.
Church Safety Codes Versus Helping the Homeless in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM News) - Senate Bill 195 was introduced in the Montana Legislature on Monday by State Senator Jeremy Trebas, District 13 in Great Falls. The bill is an effort to help remove some obstacles that churches around the state are experiencing when they attempt to allow homeless persons to spend the night inside a warm church building rather than in the bitter sometimes below-zero cold.
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Montana Chef to Compete in Popular Food Network Show
I have always been a fan of Food Network shows. Not just because I'm a "foodie," but because I am human. Let's be honest with each other people. Watching Food Network is almost as bad as watching Discovery Channel. No matter what you have planned for the day, if you find yourself flipping through channels and land on either of those two channels, you can kiss your plans to be productive goodbye. Food Network has a way of sucking people in using our primal instincts of hunger. Subconsciously drooling as we watch.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Horsing Around: Montana’s Wildest Winter Sport is Happening Soon
Tis the season for winter fun in the great outdoors. For some, winter is about ice fishing or building snowmen, while others prefer to strap slick boards to their feet and let gravity pull them down a mountain. But, how about the folks that strap slick boards to their feet and let horses do the pulling? It is called Skijoring, and it is one of the oldest competitive sports in the state. Not to mention one of the most extreme winter sports in the west.
20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love
The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
Coheed and Cambria Announce Giant Tour Stop in Montana
Coheed and Cambria are back out on the road. Embarking on a giant tour stretching over 40 dates from May through October of 2023. Coheed and Cambria first surfaced nearly 30 years ago in New York, and have been going strong ever since. I can still remember the first time I witnessed Coheed and Cambria on MTV... Back when MTV still managed to play some music videos. The song "A Favor House Atlantic" stood out to me immediately as my brain had a hard time connecting the lead singer's voice to the face. Claudio Sanchez and his big hair resembled something closer to a muppet than what we were getting from other bands in the EMO/Progressive Rock movement of the early 2000's.
7 Montanans Who Could Be the Next James Bond
If you're a fan of the James Bond movies or books, then you're keenly aware that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are currently looking for the next actor to play the iconic character, and the actor would need to commit to the franchise for a long time. Names that have been thrown around include:
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
Big Snow and Flash Frozen: Montana Temps to Plunge
Heavy snow, wind, a flash freeze, and sub-zero weather. There's hardly anything NOT on the winter weather menu in Western Montana for the remainder of the week. And while it likely won't be as severe as before Christmas, it will still be enough to get our attention, starting with the heavy snow Thursday afternoon into Friday with a Winter Storm Watch in place for Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0