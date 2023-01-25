Coheed and Cambria are back out on the road. Embarking on a giant tour stretching over 40 dates from May through October of 2023. Coheed and Cambria first surfaced nearly 30 years ago in New York, and have been going strong ever since. I can still remember the first time I witnessed Coheed and Cambria on MTV... Back when MTV still managed to play some music videos. The song "A Favor House Atlantic" stood out to me immediately as my brain had a hard time connecting the lead singer's voice to the face. Claudio Sanchez and his big hair resembled something closer to a muppet than what we were getting from other bands in the EMO/Progressive Rock movement of the early 2000's.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO