Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Kinship Partners in Brainerd Seeking Mentors for Its Youth Programs
Kinship Partners, based in Brainerd, is currently serving 200 kids and has been asked to take on more. But for them to support more kids, they’re in great need of mentors. Kinship Partners serves youth ages 5-18 in Crow Wing and southern Cass counties by providing each of them with a mentor, with programming running for each child until they graduate from high school. With January being National Mentoring Month, Kinship is in need of help to support children currently on their waiting list.
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Community Joins in on Habitat for Humanity House Build
Since 1992, Itasca County’s Habitat for Humanity has been providing homes for those in need throughout the county. Friday morning was no different, as members of the Grand Rapids Rotary Club helped with the construction of Habitat for Humanity’s latest home building project. “We have a whole crew...
Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision
Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
Minnesota Bar & Grill Up For Sale Near Lake Vermilion For $475,000
A turn-key business opportunity is up for sale in Northern Minnesota. It's a bar and grill, but it's so big that it's actually been used for events as well. The place has hosted weddings, private parties, and class reunions. The building is currently The Crescent Bar & Grill. It's located...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
valleynewslive.com
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
lptv.org
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
WDIO-TV
WDIO Special Report: What happened after the double fatal crash in rural Nashwauk
Their love story started with a class ring. “I said, Jeez, I like this ring. You should tell him I would like to date him,” Sue Ekholm recalled. So they went on a date. And the rest is history. “I just fell in love with him. I just knew he was the right guy,” she said.
Comments / 0