Kinship Partners, based in Brainerd, is currently serving 200 kids and has been asked to take on more. But for them to support more kids, they’re in great need of mentors. Kinship Partners serves youth ages 5-18 in Crow Wing and southern Cass counties by providing each of them with a mentor, with programming running for each child until they graduate from high school. With January being National Mentoring Month, Kinship is in need of help to support children currently on their waiting list.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO