Trident United Way & Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce accepting applications
HOLY CITY SINNER — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
Hanahan Middle student wins 2023 BCSD Spelling Bee
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Siqi Fang of Hanahan Middle is the winner of the 2023 Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Spelling Bee. The BCSD announced Siqi as the winner following the competition on Jan. 26. Siqi was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 BCSD Spelling Bee...
Submissions open for the 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants will have until Feb. 20 to submit their best or favorite work from 2022 in the City Gallery's 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition. The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs announced the open call for submissions in a press release on Jan....
Rollings Middle School student crowned DD2 spelling bee champion
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Half a dozen students from Dorchester School District Two (DD2) are moving on to the regional spelling bee after placing in the Top 6 in the district's competition. Anika Khare, a student at Rollings Middle School of the Arts, became champion of DD2 after...
New director named at Lowcountry Graduate Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jessica Carter will be the new director of the Lowcountry Graduate Center (LGC). Carter was announced as the new director in a press release from the LGC on Jan. 27. She will assume her new role on Jan. 31. According to the press release, Carter...
Maryville Elementary students to be released early Friday due to power outage
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Maryville Elementary School will be released Friday at noon due to ongoing issues with a power outage, the Georgetown County School District announced late Friday morning. According to the district, a transformer blew out near the school, causing power to go out in...
Lowcountry man reunited with those that saved his life
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We know what CPR is, but do you know how to do it?. Fortunately, for one Lowcountry man, his coworkers took the initiative to start CPR after his heart stopped beating at work. It was their quick thinking along with the work of many that saved his life.
4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
Obituary says iconic Summerville barber Jerome 'Romie' Simmons dies at 85
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Summerville barber, Jerome "Romie" Simmons, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to an obituary. He was 85. Simmons was the longtime owner of the iconic Simmons Barber Shop in downtown Summerville. The Main Street barbershop was open for over 50 years. According to the obituary,...
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
City of Goose Creek discussing Traffic Calming Program
There’s now a program in the works to slow down drivers in Goose Creek. The City Council is now considering what’s being called a Traffic Calming Program. The program is amid concerns from people in a Goose Creek neighborhood about speeding drivers making their streets dangerous. "How many...
"We're very much in the dark": North Charleston nonprofit wants answers from city
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston non-profit is working to deepen its roots in the community, but they say city officials are making it hard. “There’s no grocery store in walking distance aside from Fresh Future Farm right now,” said Tamazha North, co-director of food services and finance for Fresh Future Farm (FFF). “Trying to sustain yourself with quality food will improve your quality of life.”
2 juveniles threatened to 'shoot up' Williamsburg Co. middle school, deputies say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of juveniles were taken into custody by members of the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office after investigators determined they made two separate calls to M. B. Lee Middle School on Wednesday threatening to shoot it up, according to a Thursday morning press release from the sheriff's office.
Police clear suspicious package found near NCHS, Cooper River CAS; Schools closed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at North Charleston High School and Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies are moving to emergency remote learning on Friday following an investigation into a suspicious package found in the area, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4.
SCDOT brings presentation to Charleston County Council supporting the extension of I-526
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Charleston County Council is being asked by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to make a decision on the extension of Interstate 526 that is expected to cost nearly $2 billion. "Every day that's delayed is additional costs that get added to the...
Man arrested after walking into Mt. Pleasant elementary school through unsecured door
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped a fence and walked into Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School via an unsecured door while children were taking part in the district's Kaleidoscope afterschool program, according to a police report obtained by ABC News 4.
Family of three assisted by American Red Cross after home fire in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family on Amy Drive whose home was damaged by a fire the evening of Jan. 26. The American Red Cross announced the assistance in a press release on Jan. 27. According to the press...
Coworker helps save colleague having stroke; Trident Medical Center to host celebration
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center is hosting a special celebration for a recent stroke survivor and their coworker at Volvo who helped save their life. The coworker noticed "something wasn't right" about their colleague's speech. The celebration is on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:45 a.m.
Stratford High School soccer player will turn professional
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Stratford High School's Mikal Greene, 17, will be signed to the Savannah Clovers Football Club (FC) for the 2023 season. The signing will take place today, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium of Stratford High School, 951 Crowfield Blvd., in Goose Creek, according to Rachel Beddoe, Mikal's mother.
