ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Trident United Way & Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce accepting applications

HOLY CITY SINNER — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hanahan Middle student wins 2023 BCSD Spelling Bee

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Siqi Fang of Hanahan Middle is the winner of the 2023 Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Spelling Bee. The BCSD announced Siqi as the winner following the competition on Jan. 26. Siqi was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 BCSD Spelling Bee...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

New director named at Lowcountry Graduate Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jessica Carter will be the new director of the Lowcountry Graduate Center (LGC). Carter was announced as the new director in a press release from the LGC on Jan. 27. She will assume her new role on Jan. 31. According to the press release, Carter...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry man reunited with those that saved his life

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We know what CPR is, but do you know how to do it?. Fortunately, for one Lowcountry man, his coworkers took the initiative to start CPR after his heart stopped beating at work. It was their quick thinking along with the work of many that saved his life.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted

CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Obituary says iconic Summerville barber Jerome 'Romie' Simmons dies at 85

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Summerville barber, Jerome "Romie" Simmons, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to an obituary. He was 85. Simmons was the longtime owner of the iconic Simmons Barber Shop in downtown Summerville. The Main Street barbershop was open for over 50 years. According to the obituary,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Goose Creek discussing Traffic Calming Program

There’s now a program in the works to slow down drivers in Goose Creek. The City Council is now considering what’s being called a Traffic Calming Program. The program is amid concerns from people in a Goose Creek neighborhood about speeding drivers making their streets dangerous. "How many...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

"We're very much in the dark": North Charleston nonprofit wants answers from city

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston non-profit is working to deepen its roots in the community, but they say city officials are making it hard. “There’s no grocery store in walking distance aside from Fresh Future Farm right now,” said Tamazha North, co-director of food services and finance for Fresh Future Farm (FFF). “Trying to sustain yourself with quality food will improve your quality of life.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Stratford High School soccer player will turn professional

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Stratford High School's Mikal Greene, 17, will be signed to the Savannah Clovers Football Club (FC) for the 2023 season. The signing will take place today, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium of Stratford High School, 951 Crowfield Blvd., in Goose Creek, according to Rachel Beddoe, Mikal's mother.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy