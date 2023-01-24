ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

Tamara Louise Smith, Windom: misdemeanor theft, local confinement 90 days, fees and fines $185. Eric Paul Burford, Sanborn: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 82/60, fees and fines $145. Molly Jo Detjen, Shakopee: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 69/60, fees and fines $125. Leif Christian Emerson, Canton, Georgia: petty misdemeanor speed...
