Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023
Tamara Louise Smith, Windom: misdemeanor theft, local confinement 90 days, fees and fines $185. Eric Paul Burford, Sanborn: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 82/60, fees and fines $145. Molly Jo Detjen, Shakopee: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 69/60, fees and fines $125. Leif Christian Emerson, Canton, Georgia: petty misdemeanor speed...
Comments / 0