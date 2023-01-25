SAN FRANCISCO - A bell echoed through San Francisco's Chinatown, sounding once for each of the souls lost in the mass shootings at Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park. A candlelight vigil brought hundreds of people to Portsmouth Square Thursday night. In the distance, the top of Salesforce Tower was lit with images of the Year of the Rabbit, a reminder of the usually festive time that has been marred by the violent attacks, fear, and grief.

