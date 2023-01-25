ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Community members, loved ones create fundraisers for Half Moon Bay victims

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Families of those killed in the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay have created fundraisers to help bury their loved ones. The Monday shooting killed seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses and was the second mass shooting in California in a three-day period. Every day, new details come to light both about the suspect and victims.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Chinatown holds candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims

SAN FRANCISCO - A bell echoed through San Francisco's Chinatown, sounding once for each of the souls lost in the mass shootings at Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park. A candlelight vigil brought hundreds of people to Portsmouth Square Thursday night. In the distance, the top of Salesforce Tower was lit with images of the Year of the Rabbit, a reminder of the usually festive time that has been marred by the violent attacks, fear, and grief.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley teen becomes youngest person ever to swim Hawaii Kaiwi channel

BERKELEY, Calif. - A Bay Area teen has created history by being the youngest person to ever swim the Kaiwi Channel in Hawaii. Maya Merhige of Berkeley began the 28 miles-long journey on the night of Jan. 18 at Moloka'i island and finished 27 hours and 33 minutes later on Oahu the following night, all in dedication to pediatric cancer.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay Shooting: Family members look for loved ones

8 people were killed by one gunman at two separate shooting locations in Half Moon Bay. Authorities have yet to release the identities of those killed in the shootings, but family members tell KTVU their fears and anxieties are mounting as they have not heard from their loved ones since yesterday.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings

A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley teen makes swimming history

Berkeley teenager Maya Merhige became the youngest person ever to swim the Kaiwi Channel this month, a 28-mile journey from Molokai to Oahu, Hawaii. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes spoke with 15-year-old Maya about her historic swim, completed in 27 hours and 33 minutes.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 66-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out

Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men

RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco building fire kills 1

One person has died from injuries after being taken from a burning building in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, officials said. Bystanders were credited with rescuing three other people from the building on Turner Terrace. Those three did not require medical attention, the fire department said. This is a developing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
SANTA CLARA, CA

