KTVU FOX 2
Community members, loved ones create fundraisers for Half Moon Bay victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Families of those killed in the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay have created fundraisers to help bury their loved ones. The Monday shooting killed seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses and was the second mass shooting in California in a three-day period. Every day, new details come to light both about the suspect and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Farmworker organizations collect donations for Half Moon Bay shooting victims’ families
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - An outpouring of support by the community and farmworker organizations is directly helping the victims’ families of Monday’s shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead. Farmworker Caravan in San Jose put out the call for emergency supplies...
KTVU FOX 2
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay farm where workers allegedly paid $9 an hour
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As new details emerge in the aftermath of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven farmworkers dead, the massacre also highlights the harsh living and working conditions that some of those farmworkers endured. Farmworkers at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom...
KTVU FOX 2
Family identifies some Half Moon Bay victims
A cousin identified Jose Perez, a father to four, as one of the Half Moon Bay shooting victims. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Chinatown holds candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims
SAN FRANCISCO - A bell echoed through San Francisco's Chinatown, sounding once for each of the souls lost in the mass shootings at Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park. A candlelight vigil brought hundreds of people to Portsmouth Square Thursday night. In the distance, the top of Salesforce Tower was lit with images of the Year of the Rabbit, a reminder of the usually festive time that has been marred by the violent attacks, fear, and grief.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore police reunite French bulldog with SoCal family - a year later
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police reunited a French bulldog with its owners in Southern California after the pet was likely dognapped more than a year ago – and possibly at the center of a wider financial scam. Police said they found a parked car, which witnesses had reported had...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley teen becomes youngest person ever to swim Hawaii Kaiwi channel
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Bay Area teen has created history by being the youngest person to ever swim the Kaiwi Channel in Hawaii. Maya Merhige of Berkeley began the 28 miles-long journey on the night of Jan. 18 at Moloka'i island and finished 27 hours and 33 minutes later on Oahu the following night, all in dedication to pediatric cancer.
KTVU FOX 2
Investigators piecing together Half Moon Bay shooting
There was a community prayer service Tuesday night for those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Meanwhile, new information surfaced about the suspected gunman and his past.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay Shooting: Family members look for loved ones
8 people were killed by one gunman at two separate shooting locations in Half Moon Bay. Authorities have yet to release the identities of those killed in the shootings, but family members tell KTVU their fears and anxieties are mounting as they have not heard from their loved ones since yesterday.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings
A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's nephew says uncle killed trying to stop gunman
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - In downtown Half Moon Bay, a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting has grown steadily. On Wednesday evening, the nephew of Marciano "Martin" Martinez-Jimenez said the family is holding a Rosario, a prayer session for nine days in honor of his uncle who was killed.
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley teen makes swimming history
Berkeley teenager Maya Merhige became the youngest person ever to swim the Kaiwi Channel this month, a 28-mile journey from Molokai to Oahu, Hawaii. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes spoke with 15-year-old Maya about her historic swim, completed in 27 hours and 33 minutes.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 66-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out
Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men
RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco building fire kills 1
One person has died from injuries after being taken from a burning building in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, officials said. Bystanders were credited with rescuing three other people from the building on Turner Terrace. Those three did not require medical attention, the fire department said. This is a developing...
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
KTVU FOX 2
Community, coroner, crematorium pitch in to release Hayward man's body after jail suicide
HAYWARD, Calif. - The community, coroner and a crematorium have all pitched in to raise money and waive fees for the family of a Hayward man, who died by suicide at Santa Rita Jail but who couldn't afford to have his body released for a funeral. Elizabeth Lofton said she...
