Daily Californian
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín’s next steps in 2023
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín started several new initiatives in 2022: the completion of the Hope Center to provide support for homeless people, a public safety task force, proposals for the 2023-2024 budget and more. While faced with obstacles such as a decreased budget and labor shortages, Arreguín looks forward to seeing the effects of these new initiatives. Key issues to be developed in 2023 include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, budgeting and infrastructure development.
Daily Californian
Mural unveiled in South Berkeley as part of 'beautification' efforts
South Berkeley residents gathered at 3163 Adeline St. on Thursday morning, eagerly anticipating the unveiling ceremony of a mural by local artist and Berkeley resident Doran Dada. Dada’s piece entitled, “God Shu on his Flying Chariot” is a masterful ensemble of colors and stylized shapes that pay homage to the...
Daily Californian
New Year 2023: Begin Again
“New year, new me.” Right. Perfect. The opportune time to reinvent myself into a version I have always wanted to be. Up at 5 a.m., asleep by 9, eating three balanced meals a day and comprehensively completing my assigned readings. That is, until the second week of January hits and I’m tired, I’m lazy, I’m already somehow burnt out and I just want to take a nap. As we roll on into this new year, I am tasking myself with just being okay, seeing each week as an accomplishment and finally applauding my little wins. Because those tiny triumphs are important — they matter.
Daily Californian
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' courts mediocrity, mid-century nostalgia
Get in loser, we’re going to Scarborough Fair. At San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Jan. 18, two men bearing a charming half-resemblance to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel strode onstage a little after 7 p.m. A ripple of amusement fell over an audience composed of approximately two-thirds AARP members. Promptly, their tittering was shattered by “The Sound of Silence” (the electric version, naturally).
Daily Californian
Bears seek to bring out brooms against Stanford
Cal vs. Stanford. One of the most historic college rivalries of all time, with war being waged in the classroom, on the gridiron and most recently, on the hardwood. Behind an astounding 59% shooting from the field and 73% from three, the Bears took the first matchup this season in a resounding win to defend Haas Pavilion. Now, the stage is set for the blue and gold to take Palo Alto by storm and sweep the Cardinal out of its own home turf.
Daily Californian
Meet your maker: Cal, Stanford to clash for undefeated status
There’s something special about being on the road. Not only are you pushed out of your comfort zone, you’re able to embark on new adventures, fall in love with new scenery and cuisine, discover lessons that otherwise may have remained out of reach — and the list only continues.
Daily Californian
Cal men’s gymnastics gears up for Bay Area rematch at Stanford Cup
With just 15 NCAA men’s gymnastics teams across the country, the only two on the West Coast — Cal and Stanford — appear on each other’s schedules multiple times each season. Each matchup has a clear favorite: The Cardinal has won the last three national championships and boasts more than half of the U.S. national team.
