“New year, new me.” Right. Perfect. The opportune time to reinvent myself into a version I have always wanted to be. Up at 5 a.m., asleep by 9, eating three balanced meals a day and comprehensively completing my assigned readings. That is, until the second week of January hits and I’m tired, I’m lazy, I’m already somehow burnt out and I just want to take a nap. As we roll on into this new year, I am tasking myself with just being okay, seeing each week as an accomplishment and finally applauding my little wins. Because those tiny triumphs are important — they matter.

8 HOURS AGO