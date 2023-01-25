ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
Ricky

The priest who claimed to go back in time to observe the crucifixion of Jesus using a time machine hidden in the Vatican

Father Pellegrino Ernetti was a Benedictine priest who made headlines in the 1960s for revealing some shocking news. He claimed that he built a device similar to a "time machine" with the help of a team of scientists. According to Ernetti, the device was kept hidden in the Vatican. He says that the device allowed him to observe events from the past, including the crucifixion of Jesus.
Hdogar

What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus

In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
The Associated Press

Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that a reform process in the German Catholic Church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.”. In an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, Francis...
NPR

Pope Francis' LGBTQ comments are not surprising but sincere, gay Vatican adviser says

Pope Francis says that homosexuality is a sin, but it is not a crime. And then he went further, saying the church must work against unjust laws that make it a crime. He made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press just before an upcoming trip to South Sudan, one of at least 67 countries with anti-gay laws. Joining us now to discuss the significance of these statements is Juan Carlos Cruz. He first met Pope Francis in 2018 when he and other survivors of sexual abuse by a Chilean priest were invited to the Vatican. Cruz is openly gay and now an adviser to the pope on LGBTQ+ issues. He's also a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Good morning. Thank you for being here.
The Guardian

Why isn’t there universal faith in female priests?

Bravo to the Rev Martine Oborne for her clarifying piece about the appointment of Philip North as the next bishop of Blackburn (Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?, 14 January). Philip North does not believe that women should be ordained either...
The Associated Press

The AP Interview takeaways: Pope decries expanding gun use

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis lamented that the use of guns by civilians to defend themselves is becoming a “habit.” In an interview on Tuesday with The Associated Press, the pontiff, who has frequently criticized the arms industry, was asked about the large number of guns in civilian hands and frequent massacres in the United States. Francis expressed concern about how recourse to guns has become “habit.” “I say when you have to defend yourself, all that’s left is to have the elements to defend yourself. Another thing is how that need to defend oneself lengthens, lengthens, and becomes a habit,” Francis said. “Instead of making the effort to help us live, we make the effort to help us kill.” Francis has denounced the arms industry as trafficking in death. Francis said he wants to draw attention to the problem by saying: “Please, let’s say something that will stop this.”
Jules

Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?

The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
reinisfischer.com

Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem

The Church of the Nativity, or Basilica of the Nativity, is a basilica located in Bethlehem, the State of Palestine. The grotto it contains holds a prominent religious significance to Christians of various denominations as the birthplace of Jesus. I first visited this church back in 2009 and revisited it...
HackerNoon

GODS AND STARS, PRIESTS AND KINGS

The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. GODS AND STARS, PRIESTS AND KINGS. GODS AND STARS, PRIESTS AND KINGS. § 1 Nomadic and settled...
WRIC TV

Populist billionaire vies with ex-general for top Czech post

PRAGUE (AP) — A retired army general who backs military support for Ukraine and a euroskeptic billionaire who has questioned NATO’s collective defense clause are contesting for the ceremonial but prestigious post of Czech president in a runoff starting Friday. Former Gen. Petr Pavel and Andrej Babis advanced...

