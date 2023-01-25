Read full article on original website
Ellinwood Holds off Lyons to Remain Undefeated
LYONS, Kan. – The Lyons boys have developed a reputation as a giant killer, and the Lions tried to add another big upset under their belts Friday but fell short of handing Ellinwood its first loss, as the Eagles pulled out a 55-47 win. Britt Dutton led Ellinwood with...
Bullpup Girls Fall in Semifinals of Mid America Classic to St. James Academy, 56-48
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The (10-2) McPherson High Girls Basketball team suffered their first home loss of the season on Friday, when they fell to the (8-4) St. James Academy Thunder 56-48, in the semifinals of the 28th Annual Mid America Classic. The game had a championship feeling from the...
McPherson Girls Prepare for Second Contest with St. James, after Defeating Valley Center 47-27, in 28th Annual MAC Quarterfinals
McPHERSON, Kan. – After eight days in between games, the (9-1) McPherson High Girls Basketball team returned to the Roundhouse on Thursday, as the top seed in the 28th Annual Mid America Classic. The Pups opened the tournament taking on the eighth-seeded (3-6) Valley Center Hornets. The Hornets would...
Buhler Swimmers Capture Home Meet Win, Seniors Honored
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler boys swimming and diving hosted its senior night meet on Tuesday at the Hutchinson Y. The Crusaders finished first out of seven teams who participated and set five new school records. Eight seniors competed in their final home meet. “They have put a lot of...
Dorothy A. Sitts
Dorothy A. (Peterson) Sitts, 92, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:45 p.m,, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Cedars, McPherson, Kansas. Dorothy was born in Salina, Kansas on October 10, 1930, a daughter of Mary Pauline (Komarek) and Merlin Lyle Peterson. Dorothy attended the Saline County Schools and graduated...
Melvin Duane Parrott
Melvin Duane Parrott, 87, went home with his Heavenly Father Jan 24, 2023. He was born June 2, 1935, to Max and Ella (Ballou) Parrott in Exira, Iowa. On Aug. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sandra Kay Andersen in Exira. Together the couple moved to Nebraska where Melvin was active in 4H, REACT, and was the entertainment director for Douglas County Fair, he was also on the Nebraska State Fair Board. He worked for Llyod Shoes in Omaha and Mangelson’s. In 1978, he moved to Buhler and became a Vice President of Erickson’s Inc. until he became pastor of Faith Baptist Church in 1987, where he was acting pastor until he passed. He also was a Reno County Sheriff Chaplain from 1987, until he passed away. He was the director of Buhler Ambulance Service from 1982, until 1997. Melvin loved spending time with his family, fishing, and was an avid HAM Radio (CB) Operator.
Virgil Earl Elsey
Virgil ‘Bubba’ Earl Elsey, Jr. 60, passed away January 22, 2023 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born July 21, 1962, to Virgil E. Elsey, Sr. and Ima (Summers) Elsey. Bubba attended Minneola High School and was an outstanding football player. He was awarded ‘First Team All-State...
Catholic Schools Week Highlights the Importance of Catholic Education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Holy Cross Catholic School and Trinity Catholic Jr./Sr. High School, along with Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Wichita, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. This year’s theme is “Faith, Excellence, and Service.”. “Catholic Schools Week provides us an...
Marc A. Chambers
Marc Aaron Chambers, 51, died January 24, 2023, at Hutchinson Hospital. He was born December 25, 1971, in Hutchinson, to Jim D. and Cheryl Ann (Cottle) Chambers. Marc graduated from Rose Hill High School in 1990, and attended Pratt Community College, where he was a proud member of the college baseball team for two years. He then went on to graduate from Friends University with a bachelor’s degree in business. Marc worked previously for Beech Aircraft, Wichita, as a configuration material master. His favorite place to be was outdoors, where he spent time playing softball and basketball, boating, and helping his mother in the garden. In addition, Marc enjoyed spending quality time traveling with his parents. He attended First Church of the Nazarene, Hutchinson.
Two Men and a Dog Rescued from Cheney Lake After Boat Capsizes
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two men and a dog were rescued early Saturday morning after the boat they were in capsized on Cheney Lake. According to Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, Fire District 9 was called out just after 6 a.m. after one of the male occupants was able to call 911.
Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin
GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
Rice County Extension to Host Winter Cow–Calf Nutrition Program
LYONS, Kan. – The Cottonwood Extension District and Rice County Extension will be hosting a Winter Cow–Calf Nutrition Program on January 31st in Lyons, KS. The program will focus on developing and maintaining proper beef cow nutrition programs coming out of a drought and going into the calving season.
Wildfire Mitigation Planned for Areas North and East of Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Fire Department announced this week that they will be conducting firing operations north and east of Hutchinson. The areas north of Hutchinson will include Plum Street between 69th and 108th Avenues and 82nd Avenue from Plum Street to Monroe Street. The areas east of Hutchinson will include 69th Avenue along Sandhills State Park, 30th Avenue from Obee Road to Kent Road, Buhler Road between 4th and 17th Avenues, 4th Avenue west of Willison Road, and Willison Road from 4th Avenue to 17th Avenue.
Early Morning Fire on North Severance Starts in Laundry Room
HUTCHINSON Kan. – At 03:09 am Thursday morning the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 2301 North Severance for a structure in the Care facility. Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Fire crews evacuated the residents in the North wing of the building to...
Hutch Chamber Announces 2023 Legislative Forum Dates
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2023 Legislative Forum dates:. Saturday, February 4: 8:30 – 10:00 m. at the Stringer Fine Arts Center, Gallery Theatre – 600 E. 11th, Hutchinson. Saturday, March 4: 8:30 – 10:00 m. at the...
