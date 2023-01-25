Melvin Duane Parrott, 87, went home with his Heavenly Father Jan 24, 2023. He was born June 2, 1935, to Max and Ella (Ballou) Parrott in Exira, Iowa. On Aug. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sandra Kay Andersen in Exira. Together the couple moved to Nebraska where Melvin was active in 4H, REACT, and was the entertainment director for Douglas County Fair, he was also on the Nebraska State Fair Board. He worked for Llyod Shoes in Omaha and Mangelson’s. In 1978, he moved to Buhler and became a Vice President of Erickson’s Inc. until he became pastor of Faith Baptist Church in 1987, where he was acting pastor until he passed. He also was a Reno County Sheriff Chaplain from 1987, until he passed away. He was the director of Buhler Ambulance Service from 1982, until 1997. Melvin loved spending time with his family, fishing, and was an avid HAM Radio (CB) Operator.

