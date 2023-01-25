ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Technician Online

NC State women’s tennis pushes through Illinois in 2023 home-opener

While it wasn’t always smooth sailing, the No. 3 NC State women’s tennis team got the job done in its 2023 home-opener, besting Illinois 4-0 in the Pack’s first match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The Fighting Illini (1-1) stayed true to their namesake, battling the Wolfpack...
Technician Online

NC State men’s tennis gets back on track with 4-0 sweep over VCU

NC State men’s tennis picked up its third win of the season in a strong 4-0 sweep against VCU during the first round of matches of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The Wolfpack (3-2) was met with resistance from the Rams (4-1) throughout the entire match but pulled out the sweep thanks to some solid singles and doubles play from its most reliable players while competing in Columbia, South Carolina. After falling in its last two matches, the Pack got just what it was looking for at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend: a win.
Technician Online

Icepack generates massive hype with new jersey reveal, beats Hokies 6-4

The NC State Icepack is back over .500 in Division II play with a 6-4 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday, Jan. 27 at Invisalign Arena. Before the game, the team released its new all-black jerseys, which will make their debut at the “Frozen Finley” game against the UNC Tar Heels on Monday, Feb. 20 as part of the NHL Stadium Series event week.
Technician Online

Wolfpack gymnastics falls to No. 5 Auburn

Auburn is ranked as one of the top-five NCAA gymnastics programs in the nation for good reason as NC State never held a lead over the Tigers in its second road meet of the season on Friday, Jan. 27. The Tigers (3-3) won the meet with a score of 197.175...
