NC State men’s tennis picked up its third win of the season in a strong 4-0 sweep against VCU during the first round of matches of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The Wolfpack (3-2) was met with resistance from the Rams (4-1) throughout the entire match but pulled out the sweep thanks to some solid singles and doubles play from its most reliable players while competing in Columbia, South Carolina. After falling in its last two matches, the Pack got just what it was looking for at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend: a win.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO