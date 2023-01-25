ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Mother wins legal battle over tribunal’s refusal to say why son’s killer was discharged from hospital

By Haroon Siddique Legal affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3We3hn_0kQPBcir00
Teresa Maher and her daughter, Billie Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

A woman has won a legal battle against a mental health tribunal over its refusal to provide her with the the reasons for releasing her son’s killer into the community

In a boost to open justice, a high court judge ruled that the tribunal unlawfully rejected requests for information from Teresa Maher, who feared that her son’s killer still posed a risk.

Maher’s son Kyle was 21 when Richard Wilson-Michael stabbed him to death in 2017 in supported accommodation in Tooting, south-west London, where both men were living under the care of mental health services.

After being convicted of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility, Wilson-Michael, who had paranoid schizophrenia, was detained in hospital.

On 9 February 2021, the first-tier tribunal (mental health) directed his immediate conditional discharge in proceedings that were, as is customary, held in private. After finding out three days later, Teresa Maher began a battle to find out the reasons for his release but was rebuffed by the tribunal.

In a judgment handed down earlier this month , Mrs Justice Stacey found that the tribunal had initially been operating an unlawful blanket policy of never providing reasons for its judgments to victims.

When the tribunal’s deputy chamber president considered the matter a year later, the decision was again unlawful, Stacey said, because it failed to correctly balance Wilson-Michael’s right to privacy with Teresa Maher’s right to family life under the Human Rights Act and the principles of open justice.

Teresa Maher, 45, said: “The way they refused to give us any information was disrespectful and undignified and it’s unbelievable that the tribunal has so far been treating all bereaved families like this whenever releasing a patient.

“We recognise that mentally unwell people need treatment. But when a patient has committed such a serious crime the government owes it to victims to explain why they are deemed safe to be released so soon afterwards. Courts shouldn’t be allowed to operate in secret when there’s so much at stake.

“We hope this judgment brings some balance to the system and families in our position can start to understand why these decisions are being made.”

The court heard that one of the reasons the family were so keen to have more information about Wilson-Michael’s discharge was that they had lost confidence in the authorities, as a result of failings by Wandsworth Early Intervention Services in relation to Wilson-Michael’s care. An inquest jury found its failings “possibly caused or contributed to” Kyle Maher’s death.

His sister Billie Lovegrove, 29, said: “The main thing for us is just to find out why he (Wilson-Michael) was released so quickly and see proof that he has been rehabilitated. We want to know the grounds to reassure us that people will be safe.”

The family’s solicitor, Jag Bahra, from Saunders Law, said the silence surrounding Wilson-Michael’s release was the final insult after “they were failed by practically every institution involved in the events that led to his (Kyle Maher’s) death.

“The tribunal is perhaps the last court left operating in near total secrecy and we now hope to see more transparency as a result of this decision. It’s a victory for victims’ rights and for open justice.”

Julian Hendy, director of Hundred Families, which supports families affected by mental health-related homicides, said the high court judgment “shines a very welcome light on a very dark corner of the criminal justice system”.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Kyle Maher’s family and we will carefully consider this judgment.”

They said the victims bill “will make sure their voices are better heard at every stage of the justice system”.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD

A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured  Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
The Independent

Killer son who stabbed his ‘abusive’ father 30 times in fatal attack is jailed

A man who stabbed his father to death after alleged sexual abuse has been jailed for 10 years.Sean Maurice, 31, plunged a knife 30 times into the back and chest of Paul Maurice, 52, in a frenetic attack at the family home in Bromley, south-east London on the evening of September 14, 2021.Father-of-one Sean fled the scene, running through the back gardens or nearby homes before ending up on the roof of a garden shed, before being apprehended by police.He told officers: “I’ve got nothing to lose. You lot are trying to arrest me because I beat up my dad...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
msn.com

Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'

Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy