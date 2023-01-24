Column: Northwestern is holding its own in the parity-laden Big Ten. But how many teams will get in the NCAA Tournament? [Chicago Tribune :: TB-COLUMN-NORTHWESTERN-IS-HOLDING-ITS-OWN-PARITYLADEN-BIG-20230123]

Read full article on original website
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Both ends of an unusual road trip were a bust for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team. Maryland put its stamp on things Wednesday night with a big push early in the second half that the Badgers couldn't match in a 73-55 Terrapins victory at Xfinity Center.
big10central.com
Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-55 win over Wisconsin [Baltimore Sun]
Maryland men’s basketball earned its fifth straight home victory by defeating Wisconsin, 73-55, on Wednesday night. From graduate transfer guard Jahmir Young playing at an All-Big Ten Conference level to where the Terps stand with 11 games left in the regular season, here are three takeaways from their 10th win inside the Xfinity Center.
big10central.com
Badgers warm up before playing at Maryland
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team shoots at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, before playing Maryland on Wednesday. Injury absences have impacted the Badgers during a tough stretch, and they'll have to play against Maryland without a starter. The Badgers lost for a fifth time in their last...
big10central.com
Wisconsin football's 2024 recruiting class shrinks as corner decommits
The Badgers’ 2024 class lost one of its two verbal commits Wednesday. Austin Alexander, who plays for Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, announced that he was reopening his recruiting process. “Me and my family had a long talk about my commitment To wisconsin and we feel...
big10central.com
Senior makes history in Wisconsin women's basketball's win
Julie Pospisilova hit an early 3-pointer in the first quarter to etch her name in University of Wisconsin women's basketball history. The senior scored 10 points while becoming the 28th player in program history to score 1,000 career points — and the first to be born outside the United States — in the Badgers' 59-44 nonconference victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.
big10central.com
Greg Gard describes where Wisconsin's defense fell short at Maryland
University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard reacts to a 73-55 loss to Maryland on Wednesday in College Park, Maryland. The Badgers lost for a fifth time in their last six games, with a key stretch early in the second half making the difference. Here's how it played out.
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Look: Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Speech
The Wisconsin Badgers are excited to begin their new era of football under head coach Luke Fickell. On Thursday, the program posted a video of Fickell giving an impassioned speech to his new team as they gear up for the 2023 season. The former Cincinnati leader emphasized the importance of "effort ...
No. 16 Marquette bids to shake off rust in clash vs. DePaul
Coming off some down time, Marquette looks to continue the success that’s made it a serious Big East contender. The
big10central.com
Chicago State to explore adding a Division I football program [Chicago Tribune]
Chicago State University is moving toward establishing a Division I football program, forming a university committee to assess the possibility of creating a team. The school on Thursday announced the committee members at a news conference Thursday. They include former NFL players Howard Griffith, Vaughn Bryant, Tom Thayer and Otis Wilson, along with several Chicago high school football coaches, community leaders and school officials.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
CBS 58
Fatal accident causes freeway closure in Racine County
YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 20 have now been re-opened. YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, I-94 north is currently closed due to a fatal accident. Northbound traffic is being told...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI
West Bend, WI — American Companies finished the building remodel of WI Regional Truck Driving Academy’s new site in Theresa. The academy has state-of-the-art equipment that will keep it on the cutting edge of logistics training. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The mammoth grey building on the west...
New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space
CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
