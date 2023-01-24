Led by national standout Toga Katsuma, Japanese soccer players enjoying success at CCBC Essex [Baltimore Sun]

Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Women's Soccer Trainer Fired for Giving Players Painkillers
NEW YORK (AP) — The Portland Thorns have fired their athletic trainer after an outside investigation found he illegally distrubted a controlled substance to players, the National Women's Soccer League said Tuesday. The NWSL, beset in recent years by abuse and misconduct allegations, announced that the trainer, Pierre Soubrier,...
rhshawkeye.com
Soccer Star Rivera-Patton: Be the MVP
As Renton High School’s legacy keeps going, the year 2022-2023 sports team has. already proved that this has been one of the greatest heritage the school has ever had. All of the. sporting events have always been a massive factor of our school, varying from basketball to. soccer and...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
big10central.com
FCS champion South Dakota State to play at Target Field [Pioneer Press]
South Dakota State, which won its first NCAA national championship this month, will play host to Drake at Target Field this fall. The third college football game to be played at the Twins’ stadium is set for Sept. 16. Kickoff and ticket availability will be announced in the coming...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
big10central.com
Whistle stop: Hockey referee shortage presents big challenges [Star Tribune]
After three consecutive seasons of decline, the number of hockey officials in Minnesota high school hockey has rebounded for a second straight season of growth. The 649 registered officials is 19 more than in the 2021-22 season but still 46 (6.6%) fewer than the 695 officials registered in 2010-11, the season before rule changes brought on by the paralyzing check from behind on Benilde-St. Margaret's skater Jack Jablonski.
Women's gymnastics
- Share of NIL compensation: 0.6% - Share of NIL activities: 1.3% Rachel Baumann, a senior at the University of Georgia, was part of a historic NIL deal in August. The Atlanta Braves became the first Major League Baseball team to partner with student-athletes when the team signed Baumann and Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates. The Braves ran an Instagram contest before penning Baumann and Yates, requiring that eligible student-athletes be Braves fans, play for a college in "Braves Country," and be active on social media. You may also like: 50 Black athletes who transformed American sports
big10central.com
Senior makes history in Wisconsin women's basketball's win
Julie Pospisilova hit an early 3-pointer in the first quarter to etch her name in University of Wisconsin women's basketball history. The senior scored 10 points while becoming the 28th player in program history to score 1,000 career points — and the first to be born outside the United States — in the Badgers' 59-44 nonconference victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces 15 New NIL Athletes
WWE announced 15 new collegiate signings on Thursday, highlighted by a two-time All American wrestler and multiple former NCAA champions. The 15 athletes WWE signed to its Next In Line (NIL) program come from sports like wrestling, football, track and field, soccer, softball, basketball, and for the first time, tennis.
Beach Beacon
Seminole High adds stars to its Athletic Hall of Fame
SEMINOLE — Warhawk stars from various sports were inducted into the Seminole High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 13. The 2023 inductees are former coach Kathy Davis and the 1979 girls softball state championship team, NFL football player D’Qwell Jackson, swimmer Lori Light, MLB baseball player Greg Jones, boys soccer coach Rick Masi, football coach Sam Roper, tennis player Lauren Scaglione Dedea and football player Bruce Vaughn.
big10central.com
Concordia-Chicago men’s basketball coach out after player hospitalizations [Chicago Tribune]
Concordia University Chicago men’s basketball coach Steve Kollar is no longer with the team just weeks after six players were hospitalized following an intense practice. Kollar was temporarily removed from the team when the injuries were announced in early January. He was later reinstated as head coach after a university investigation determined the student-athletes were hospitalized after a particularly hard practice as punishment for players breaking curfew during a road trip.
nfhsraiderwire.com
The 2023 Baseball Season!
It is finally that time of the year: Baseball season is on its way, meaning it is tryouts time! North Forsyth High School held baseball tryouts from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Many students were ready to show that they were qualified and deserve to be on one of our baseball teams.
WVU Tech announces 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
BECKLEY (WVDN) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has announced Robert “Bob” Fletcher Arritt, Joseph Craffey and David Kidd as the 2023 class of inductees into the Golden Bear Athletic Hall of Fame. WVU Tech’s homecoming is Feb. 6-11. Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Reception and […] The post WVU Tech announces 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
