Minneapolis, MN

big10central.com

No. 8 Wisconsin women's hockey team routs St. Thomas

If only the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team could play St. Thomas more often. Junior forward Casey O'Brien scored two goals and the eighth-ranked Badgers roared to a 6-1 victory Friday night in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. An early one-goal deficit proved to be no obstacle as the Badgers (19-7-1,...
MADISON, WI

