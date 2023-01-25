Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
IBM Joins Tech Industry Purge With Plans to Cut 3,900 Jobs
"IBM has announced plans to cut around 3,900 employees or 1.5 percent of its workforce following a quarterly earnings report that showed the legacy tech firm missing its annual cash flow target. The cuts will mainly impact workers who remain after IBM spins off its Kendryl and Watson Health units, which will cost the company $300 million in the coming quarter. Other areas of the business could still see hiring growth, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Bloomberg. IBM touted the importance of emerging technologies to its business model, which could help drive modest but steady growth in the coming year. "Clients in...
freightwaves.com
FreightFriend and FreightWaves partner to provide data to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, has announced that its TRAC spot rates have been integrated into FreightFriend, a truckload procurement platform. This integration is now live and available to mutual customers. “At FreightFriend, we look to provide our...
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
thefastmode.com
Amdocs Launches Subscription Marketplace for Comprehensive Array of Digital Services
Amdocs announced the availability of its Subscription Marketplace, which expands the breadth of Amdocs MarketONE to include not just entertainment, but a more comprehensive array of digital services. Already, top-tier communications service providers (CSPs) in North America, Asia and Europe, like Virgin Media, are leveraging this marketplace with pre-integrated top...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
thefastmode.com
Four Foundational Technology Trends to Watch in 2023 Featured
In recent years, the increased connectivity capabilities of massive data aggregation devices have led to a growth in the investment and adoption of emerging technologies and new applications. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, robotics, computing, and the intersection of these technologies have become a focus for many organizations, agencies, and companies across a multitude of industry sectors.
thefastmode.com
Telescent, EXFO Partner to Enhance Network Automation Diagnostics
Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber optic cross-connects for data centers, and EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced their partnership, adding EXFO diagnostic capabilities to Telescent’s Gen 4 Network Topology Manager (G4 NTM), an automated interconnect system that provides accurate and proactive monitoring of network infrastructure leveraging a remote-controlled, reconfigurable fiber optic patch-panel.
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
thefastmode.com
Encryption to See Rise in Adoption Across All Verticals, According to Versa Networks' Sunil Ravi
The Fast Mode spoke to Sunil Ravi, Chief Security Architect at Versa Networks on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sunil joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Customer Experience Priorities for Brands in 2023: Predictions to Watch Featured
Vincent Washington, Vice President of Customer Experience Management (CXM) Best Practices Group at Sprinklr, shares insights into the evolving nature of customer experience, artificial intelligence, and digital commerce - as well as the most important customer experience (CX) priorities for brands in 2023, and what CX leaders should be considering for their own companies.
thefastmode.com
Turkcell Upgrades to Ericsson Mediation Platform Systems
Turkcell affirms its longstanding partnership with Ericsson by upgrading to the Ericsson Mediation platform systems. This further supports Turkcell’s ongoing Business Support Systems (BSS) evolution journey and increases the capability of the network to handle data growth of the mobile network, delivering efficiency and management tools across the different generations of networks, including 5G.
thefastmode.com
SKT Launches Advanced Coffee-making Robot Powered by AI
SK Telecom launched ‘AI Barista Robot,’ an advanced coffee-making robot powered by AI, together with Doosan Robotics, a leading robot manufacturer in Korea. AI Barista Robot was developed by combining Doosan Robotics' robot manufacturing and service capabilities and SKT's advanced AI, big data and security technologies. The robot...
thefastmode.com
Virgin Media O2 Selects Juniper to Upgrade its Core IP Backbone Network to 800G Readiness
Juniper Networks announced that Virgin Media O2, one of the UK’s largest fixed and mobile service providers with approximately 50 million online media connections, successfully upgraded its IP core backbone network with Juniper – capable of supporting 800G. Virgin Media O2 is investing in sustainable infrastructure for the...
thefastmode.com
India's Spectra Expands Commercial Deployment of TIP OpenWiFi Solutions
Spectra, India’s leading managed service provider, announced that it has expanded the commercial deployment of Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi solutions. Spectra is changing the managed service landscape in India, providing end-to-end network solutions that revolutionize the customer experience. Spectra is committed to driving the Indian government’s goal of making India one of the top ten countries in the world for broadband access.
thefastmode.com
NOW Telecom Selects Nokia's Bell Labs Consulting for 5G SA Network Design
Nokia announced that NOW Telecom has selected Bell Labs Consulting, part of Nokia, to create a nationwide network design for 5G Standalone (SA) and design and planning for a national broadband network. As part of the agreement, Nokia will also design and implement a pilot 5G network at multiple sites...
thefastmode.com
The Future of Drones: Mobile Operators as Enablers of Autonomous Flight Featured
The first petrol stations as we know them appeared in the 1920s - more than a decade after cars had already become a mainstay in America's burgeoning urban centers. Petrol stations and sprawling, well-paved road networks enabled longer, safer, and more reliable trips, unlocking the potential of the car. Today,...
thefastmode.com
6G-IA, ETSI Partner to Advance 5G/6G Standards and Services
The 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) and ETSI have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding reflecting a strong mutual interest in bringing European research results for 5G, 6G and related technologies into the wider standardization landscape. The 6G-IA brings together a global industry community of telecoms and...
Comments / 0