ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Train maker Alstom's sales gain steam as orders beat estimates

By Olivier Sorgho
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 25 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom (ALSO.PA) posted an 8% rise in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by forecast-beating orders, particularly in Europe.

While Alstom's costs have increased due to supply-chain issues, the war in Ukraine and its acquisition of Bombardier's (BBDb.TO) rail business, its sales have gained from a ramp-up in orders as train ridership improves with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

"I do not see any sign ... of a slowdown on our demand globally," finance chief Laurent Martinez told analysts in a call, adding that ridership was back to pre-COVID levels.

Revenue in the October-December period, Alstom's fiscal third quarter, amounted to 4.22 billion euros ($4.60 billion), compared with 3.92 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly orders, of which most came from Europe, increased by 13% to 5.15 billion euros, and were 11% ahead of a consensus cited by J.P.Morgan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bk6Rs_0kQP8F7400

Alstom's orders "highlight high level of activity in rail industry which is already visible in large order announcements of companies", J.P.Morgan analyst Akash Gupta said in a note to clients.

Gupta added he expected Alstom's Swiss peer Stadler (SRAIL.S) to also report good quarterly orders.

The company confirmed its full-year outlook and mid-term objectives to fiscal 2024/2025.

"The confirmation of guidance, while in-line with expectations, should be seen as re-assuring," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

Alstom's shares were up 1.12% at 0907 GMT.

($1 = 0.9172 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it earned $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company’s profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected. CEO Elon Musk said that despite price cuts of up to 20% on some of its vehicles announced earlier this month, demand for Tesla products is strong and sales are constrained by production.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
TechCrunch

Tier Mobility and Spin lay off 100 more employees

Today, Tier is in the midst of another round of layoffs. As a result of previous restructurings, Tier is laying off around 80 workers, some of whom are under the Nextbike umbrella, to make up for redundancies. Tier had purchased the German bike-share startup in November 2021 to expand its vehicle offerings beyond e-scooters.
TechCrunch

2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity

Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Motley Fool

Is Intuitive Surgical a Top Healthcare Stock to Buy for 2023?

Intuitive Surgical's revenue grew 9% in 2022, but its earnings fell. A heavy pace of investment in 2023 could keep a lid on profit expansion in the next year or two. Intuitive Surgical is a wonderful company, but its shares might carry too high a price tag at the moment.
GEORGIA STATE
TechCrunch

Chemical giant Denka dives into VC with $100M fund managed by Pegasus Tech Ventures

Denka, a 107-year-old firm, is the sole limited partner of the newly established corporate venture capital fund and in line with its 2030 mission, is interested in investing in startups that address pressing global issues, including sustainability and population growth. Pegasus Tech Ventures currently manages more than 30 strategic funds,...
Deadline

Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair

Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue.  Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
Reuters

Nokia says is gaining market share, sees 2023 growth

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Thursday beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales as the Finnish telecom equipment maker said it had been able to gain market share, benefitting from 5G roll-out in countries such as India.
The Associated Press

Vantage Data Centers Achieves Record Growth in 2022

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, continued its unprecedented growth in 2022, outperforming its previous record set in 2021. The company began developing four new campuses in Montreal, Berlin, Frankfurt and South Africa and opened 13 data centers across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, all supported by more than USD$3 billion of debt and equity financing raised throughout the year, including USD$368 million in green loans to advance sustainable developments in Quebec City, Canada, and Northern Virginia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005209/en/ Vantage’s first data center in Warsaw, Poland opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Delivers More Strong Growth to Shareholders

Tractor Supply's fourth-quarter revenue benefited from an extra week and a winter storm. Store remodels and garden additions to its stores are helping drive comparable-store sales growth. The rural lifestyle retailer's loyalty program is proving to be very successful. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Associated Press

Travelers Europe Names Peter McConnell Chief Financial Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Travelers Europe today announced that Peter McConnell has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike Gent. McConnell will report to Matthew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Europe, and oversee the financial management of Travelers’ European operations. He will also assume a position on the UK subsidiary’s Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005741/en/ Peter McConnell has joined Travelers Europe as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Reuters

Reuters

684K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy