Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year
The police chiefs of two of Nebraska's three largest law enforcement agencies testified in opposition to Sen. Tom Brewer's latest "constitutional carry" bill, while dozens of residents traveled as long as four hours to the Capitol to support the proposal during a hearing that lasted more than four hours Thursday.
‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs
TOPEKA — Lawmakers and education officials sparred for more than two hours Wednesday over a proposal to expand a private school tax credit originally billed as a way to serve low-income Kansas students. Education officials and Democrats criticized House Bill 2048 during a tense, jampacked House K-12 Education Budget...
As Republicans tout Parole Board report, some Democrats see ‘a whole lot of nothing’
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, looks out over the chamber from the dais. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury) The top Republican in the Virginia House of Delegates said Thursday that the GOP is considering “every possibility” in response to a new investigative report alleging systemic violations of law and state policy at the Virginia Parole Board under the watch of a former leader who’s now a sitting judge.
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
Illinois unemployment remains higher than national average
(The Center Square) – Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most up-to-date unemployment numbers for Illinois, and they show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate, trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end...
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
Poll shows Beshear up big against likely Kentucky GOP candidates
(The Center Square) – While there are still more than nine months before the 2023 election, a poll released Thursday showed Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear would fare well against potential Republican challengers. The Mason-Dixon poll found the Democratic leader enjoys a 61% approval rating. That’s up slightly from last...
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state's gun and...
Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
Marc Sortman announces bid for Lycoming County Commissioner
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers.
Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby in wake of Atlanta protest damage
In this 2020 photo, members of the National Guard station in downtown Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp activated the guard again Thursday in response to "Stop Cop City" protesters. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over...
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
3 named SC's Chef ambassadors for 2023
COLUMBIA — Three chefs were appointed South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette made the announcement on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. “We're proud to have these three outstanding...
Victorville woman facing decades in prison, pleads guilty to $500k in COVID fraud says DOJ
VICTORVILLE -- A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count...
Five Dead After a Series of Crashes
Five people are dead after a series of crashes in Wyoming. The crashes were caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in south-central Wyoming. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Highway patrol troopers got word of the Dodge...
