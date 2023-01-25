Read full article on original website
Darryl Cooper
1d ago
is that all they can do for trigg County another dg they can't keep employees now an can't keep shelves stocked so what's the use in another one that close to the other ones
Reply
2
Related
Railroad freight station slated for Friday auction
Hopkinsville’s century-old L&N Freight Station will be sold in a public auction at noon Friday, setting up a shift in ownership that could determine the fate of the historic property that has been vacant for several years. The station was built in 1905 and served as a railroad facility...
KFVS12
Lt. Gov. Coleman visits western Ky., announces $15M in funding for tourism, infrastructure
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in western Kentucky to announce more than $15 million in funding for tourism and infrastructure. Coleman announced $15,095,059 in funding for Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties. It will be used to improve vocational education, provide clean water, improve roadways and increase tourism funding.
whvoradio.com
New Hopkinsville Mayor Focused On Growing Home Initiative
Newly elected Hopkinsville Mayor J. R. Knight says he and his staff are focused on the Growing Home initiative centered around making safety and infrastructure improvements in the city. During a recent visit on Hoptown this Morning, Mayor Knight said one of the prime concerns is improving safety and services...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg School Board Sending Nickel Tax Petition To Circuit Court
A petition calling for a vote in regard to a potential recallable school nickel tax on real property will have its day in chambers. Following a half hour of executive session debate Thursday evening, officials with the Trigg County Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize its attorney, Jack Lackey, submit an action in Circuit Court — challenging the sufficiency and validity of the nickel tax recall petition, and related processes and documentation.
wkdzradio.com
Precision Sonar Set For Expansion In Marshall County
The state’s manufacturing industry got an official bump Thursday morning, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC to Benton in Marshall County. Specializing in GPS and sonar mounting systems, the expansion of company operations will involve a $2.2 million investment and 12 full-time...
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
wkdzradio.com
KYTC Closes Trigg County’s Jones Creek Bridge Until Further Notice
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet ordered Thursday the immediate closure of a bridge on the Jones Creek Spur — located in extreme southwestern Trigg County near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. A routine inspection of this Jones Creek Bridge determined...
Clarksville-Montgomery County hosts Riverview Square groundbreaking
Downtown Clarksville's skyline is about to change, as a new four-acre development is now under construction.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction lifted following morning semi crash on I-24
TRIGG County, KY — A crash involving two semi trucks has blocked one lane of Interstate 24 eastbound near the 68 mile marker in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to an early morning release, the crash site is near the Trigg and Christian County line. The...
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Hospital Board Approves Digital X-ray, Hears Updates
Members of the Trigg County Hospital Board of Directors took action Thursday to assist and improve its radiology department — unanimously approving a $35,750 cost to upgrade its X-ray to a digital operating system. Matt Miles R.T., radiology supervisor, explained that the current system is approaching its last legs...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Superintendent Bentzel Delivers Breakfast Primer
Per Superintendent Chris Bentzel, a comprehensive public update on the inevitable Hopkinsville-Christian County consolidation is planned for the upcoming “State of the Schools” Eye-Opener Breakfast. During an appearance earlier this week on WHVO’s “Hoptown This Morning,” Bentzel did note that district officials are within a month from receiving...
wkdzradio.com
Injured Hopkinsville Firefighters Name Released
Authorities have released the name of a firefighter that was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lane changes happening along US 41 in Hopkins Co.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County to be aware of this weekend. Beginning on Saturday, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working on a turn lane on Highway 41. KYTC officials say the work will take place between North Hopkins High School...
kentuckytoday.com
Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
wkdzradio.com
Work Zone Restrictions Along I-24 In Lyon County Start Wednesday
Drivers will need to use extra caution when traveling on Interstate 24 in Lyon County starting Wednesday as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a series of daytime work zone lane restrictions to allow maintenance and repairs. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the work zone lane restrictions will be at...
wkdzradio.com
Sherri Newton, 62 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 62-year-old Sherri Boyd Newton, of Hopkinsville, KY, will be Saturday, January 28 at 11 am at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
Comments / 2