Memphis beating video puts spotlight on first police account

Newly released video shows Memphis police officers battering motorist Tyre Nichols with punches and kicks and also using pepper spray and a baton. But initially, in a statement posted on social media the day after the incident, Memphis police used vague language to describe the attack. It also said nothing to suggest the officers had acted with the callousness and violence captured by the video clips made public late Friday. It’s the latest example in a long string of early police accounts regarding use of force that were later shown to have minimized or ignored violent and sometimes deadly encounters.
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’

MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) — The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane” and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a video statement released late Wednesday that “this is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual.” Five Black officers were fired last week, but Davis said other officers are still being investigated. State and federal investigations continue to determine what contributed to Nichols’ death three days after his Jan. 7 arrest. The Shelby County prosecutor says he’ll provide an update Thursday afternoon.
