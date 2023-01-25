ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Gold mines, trash and memories: Soweto's urban hikes

By Gersende RAMBOURG, GUILLEM SARTORIO
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8fni_0kQP5GO600
Hills created by spoil from now-abandoned gold mines dot the landscape outside Soweto /AFP

Soweto is full of gritty urban landscapes and alleys which evoke its history as one of apartheid's battlegrounds.

Yet there is also a gentler, folksier side to the vast Johannesburg township, and one that local entrepreneurs are portraying to curious tourists.

Every Sunday morning, Masike Lebele takes about 20 hikers for a walk in his childhood neighbourhood, opening their eyes to a vista where countryside, abandoned gold mines, trash and deep-rooted folk beliefs all co-exist.

"This was my playground," said Lebele, a wiry 40-year-old who wore a leopard-print shirt and a floppy hat.

"I was adventurous as a kid," he said, his eyes sharp and wearing a smile.

"We used to be little hunter-gatherers here," he said, pointing to a dam by an abandoned gold mine. "We learned to swim here."

The starting point for his walk is a "shebeen" -- a local tavern set up in a house that belonged to his grandmother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oejFk_0kQP5GO600
Ochre cliffs: The legacy of a century of plundering the earth for gold /AFP

A recent hike on the six-and-a-half-kilometre (four-mile) route began in the early morning.

For safety, a dozen friends accompanied the group.

Walkers crossed a street littered with rubbish and old tyres, where fresh fruit and snacks vendors had set up their stalls.

"This is where Soweto starts," said Lufuno Matidza, the elegant partner of the guide, wearing futuristic glasses, large earrings and bright pink lipstick.

In the distance rose the silhouette of Johannesburg's skyscrapers -- another world.

A wasteland dotted with reeds descended towards a stream.

"Sangomas" -- a Zulu word for traditional healers -- "consider this first portion a holy land," said Masike, asking hikers to speak softly.

- 'Untold stories of Soweto' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hG7lv_0kQP5GO600
Tour guide Masike Lebele /AFP

A naked man sat quietly in the stream and six others in robes sang melodies. A little further on, three women wrapped in shawls had lit coloured candles, which melted on a rock.

The silence was broken by a cry. "What's that?" an anxious walker asked.

"It's a person roaring, reaching out to the ancestors," Matidza answered laconically, without breaking her stride.

The walk wove its way through a mountain of gold-coloured mine tailings, sometimes streaked with a chemical blue colour.

More than a century of plundering the earth for gold has left a strange but compelling legacy in Soweto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OhWV_0kQP5GO600
Lufuno Matidza takes the path through an abandoned mine /AFP

Pollution from mine dumps is common, and erosion

has created unstable galleries of compacted sand, spectacular but crumbly.

"Gold is always here," said Lebele, who said he was deeply attached to the seemingly desolate landscape.

At the exit of the ochre galleries was a plateau of yellow sand.

"This is where we became kung fu masters. Each group we came across we fought," the tattooed Lebele recalled.

The heights of the dumped spoil give a spectacular view of Soweto, divided by streets into grids of small homes.

"This is our home," said Matidza.

As the cradle of apartheid, Soweto supports a flourishing tourism industry, boasting tours of museums, shebeens and a street where two Nobel winners -- Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu -- used to live.

But nearly 30 years after the advent of democracy, the township is plagued by ills, ranging from poverty and unemployment to substance abuse and crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stQAN_0kQP5GO600
A bird's-eye view of an abandoned mine at Soweto /AFP

Christo Welgemoed, 62, who lives just 11 kilometres (six miles) from Soweto, said the hike was horizon-broadening.

"Had I not heard of this hike on a local post, I would never have come here," he told AFP.

"We usually go into nature, streams, mountains and so forth, (but) this is more of a cultural experience than normal."

Noreen Wahome, 29, a Kenyan  living in Johannesburg, said she came on the walk out of her love for the "untold stories of Soweto".

Lebele said his Soweto Ndofaya Hike was booked for weeks ahead.

"People just think that mine dumps are a place of danger but... these are places of fun and exploring," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
northernarchitecture.us

The World's 25 Most Colorful Cities

Who wouldn’t want to live in one of the world’s most colorful cities? The color of a city and the creativity of its people can easily turn a dull town into a place with vibrant beauty. If you ever wonder what makes a city beautiful, the answer can lie within its architecture, landscape, or people – But can also be something simpler, like color. A colorful city is a happy city. Just imagine your own city only more cheerful and colorful. Here are just a few you can put on your wish list:
HackerNoon

THE NEANDERTHAL MEN, AN EXTINCT RACE

The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE NEANDERTHAL MEN, AN EXTINCT RACE. THE NEANDERTHAL MEN, AN EXTINCT RACE. § 1 The world 50,000...
Phys.org

New research uncovers the 'water' mystery of the first large city in southern Africa

In the mountains of southeastern Zimbabwe lie the ruins of the first major city in the southern Africa. The place is known as Great Zimbabwe. The name Zimbabwe itself means "the big stone house" in the Shona language, and in fact the country got its name from the ancient city. The city with large stone houses and enclosures was the 11th century the capital of the Shona kingdom in parts of present-day Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
US News and World Report

Tiger Euthanised in South Africa After Escaping From Private Home

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African authorities euthanised a tiger on Wednesday after she escaped from an enclosure in a private home, killed several animals and injured a man, raising questions about whether exotic animals should be allowed to be kept as pets. The Bengal tiger, an eight-year-old female named Sheba,...
AFP

Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams

Oumar left home in Guinea five years ago in search of a better life in Europe, but today he inhabits a daily purgatory of hunger, cold and police violence in Morocco. Bakary, also from Guinea, said he had been living here for three years.
AFP

India to get more than 100 cheetahs from S.Africa

South Africa said Thursday that it had reached a deal to transfer more than 100 cheetahs to India as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted cats in the south Asian country. Negotiations for the deal with South Africa were long in the making, with the first cheetahs initially expected to be flown to India last August.
AFP

AFP

104K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy