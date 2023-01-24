ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

General Anesthesia During Delivery

General anesthesia produces a total loss of sensation and consciousness. General anesthesia involves using intravenous (IV) drugs, which are also called anesthetics. During general anesthesia, you can’t feel pain, and your body doesn’t respond to reflexes. A doctor called an anesthesiologist will monitor your vital signs when you’re under anesthetic and also bring you back out of it.
boldsky.com

How Does C-section Delivery Affect The Mother's Health?

The options for childbirth are diverse. The most common types of delivery include vaginal delivery, C-section, VBAC, and assisted vaginal delivery. Caesarean delivery, also called a C-section or caesarean section, refers to the surgical procedure of delivering a child - the mother's abdomen and uterus are cut in two separate parts [1].
The Independent

Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them

As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
BBC

Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair

A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
legalexaminer.com

Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
CBS Boston

Study​ finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss

BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia.  The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Medical News Today

Why might antidepressants dampen our emotions?

Researchers investigated the effects of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor escitalopram (Lexapro) on the mental processes of healthy volunteers taking the drug over several weeks. They found that escitalopram negatively impacted reinforcement learning, but did not influence other measures of cognition, including attention, memory, and emotional processing. The researchers believe...
seniorresource.com

Could You Have a Thyroid Problem and Not Know It?

If your thyroid is out of whack, it can cause a number of health issues that can be tricky to detect because the symptoms often resemble other age-related health problems. In fact, as many as 30 million Americans have some form of thyroid disorder, but more than half aren’t aware of it.
BBC

Could menopause leave have helped young women with the condition?

Your teens and 20s are full of change: your first job, college, university, all while your body changes too. One change you might not expect is to go through the menopause. This is when your periods stop, and you can experience other symptoms like hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping and low mood or anxiety.
verywellmind.com

Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?

There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...

