Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Holocaust survivor swindled out of his life savings by woman he met on a dating website, prosecutors allege
A Holocaust survivor was swindled out of his life savings by a woman he met on a dating website, prosecutors allege in the latest romance scam targeting the elderly.
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them.
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Memphis Police chief explains why the 'Scorpion Unit' was created
Some of the former Memphis police officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were members of a special police unit named the "Scorpion Unit." CNN's Brian Todd reports on why it was created and how it operated.
A teenager who found comfort in a deodorant's smell because her mother used it died from inhaling the spray, family warn
Giorgia Green's parents want the labels to be changed to "solvent use can kill instantly" after the 14-year-old from Derby England, died suddenly.
Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran
The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government.
US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
US citizen charged over alleged killing of DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities have charged an American citizen over the alleged murder of a female DJ in Colombia whose body was discovered inside a suitcase at the bottom of a garbage container.
Man who threatened to detonate bomb near US Capitol pleads guilty
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to use explosives during a four-hour standoff with police in 2021 outside the Library of Congress near the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried's contact with FTX's ex-general counsel is 'suggestive' of witness tampering
Federal prosecutors said FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried contacted the former general counsel of the crypto trading platform earlier this month in a move they say may constitute witness tampering.
British army serviceman charged with terrorism offenses
A British serviceman was charged with terrorism and explosives offenses, the London Metropolitan Police said Friday.
Nichols' death reignites debate on police use of force
The Memphis police procedure in subduing Tyre Nichols was "excessive," says former LAPD Detective Timothy Williams, Jr. "You have five plus officer out there, and these were burly men. If these guys couldn't turn him over, get him handcuffed, they're in the wrong profession."
Two wounded in shooting in Jerusalem, police say, after synagogue attack leaves seven dead
Two people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Saturday, emergency services say, the day after a gunman killed at least seven people near a synagogue in the city.
Stowaway gecko survives 3,000-mile voyage from Egypt to Manchester in a box of strawberries
A globe-trotting gecko has accidentally made the trip from Egypt to England after hitching a ride in a container of strawberries.
Ban on Afghan women aid workers is a 'grave blow' says UN Humanitarian Chief
Martin Griffiths talks to Christiane Amanpour about sitting across the table from the Taliban and negotiating crucial exemptions to their edicts restricting the rights of women.
These are the moments that led to Tyre Nichols' death
Video of Tyre Nichols' deadly arrest was released by the Memphis Police Department. These are the most critical moments.
Every year, 'Invasion Day' forces Australia to confront some painful truths
Musician Fred Leone sings traditional songs to the steady beat of clap sticks that echo through the empty streets as the sun rises on what he calls a "hard day for Blackfellas."
