ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
CNN

Nichols' death reignites debate on police use of force

The Memphis police procedure in subduing Tyre Nichols was "excessive," says former LAPD Detective Timothy Williams, Jr. "You have five plus officer out there, and these were burly men. If these guys couldn't turn him over, get him handcuffed, they're in the wrong profession."
MEMPHIS, TN
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy