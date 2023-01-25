Read full article on original website
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
Nick Fuentes Twitter account suspended less than 24 hours after reinstatement
Twitter has suspended the account of white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes less than 24 hours after his reinstatement on the platform. Fuentes posted a picture of his suspended account on Telegram on Wednesday morning, with the caption, “Well it was fun while it lasted.” The 24-year-old leader of the “America First” movement had…
musictimes.com
Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?
It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
msn.com
Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump's Presidency Gave 'Morons' A King: 'He Represents Them'
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan described former President Donald Trump as a "king" to "the morons" on the Thursday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which featured Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. At one point in the conversation, the guest and the host began discussing Rep. George Santos...
Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources
There have always been rumblings about whether or not King Charles III is really Prince Harry's father, with the estranged Duke of Sussex revealing his dad often made hurtful remarks about the rumors. But Charles was serious when he allegedly "demanded" Harry take a paternity test following Queen Elizabeth's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the wake of the late monarch's September 8 death at age 96, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royals for the 10-day funeral proceedings. According to a palace source, the newly crowned king "summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the best."The insider...
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Suggests King Charles Didn't Want to Pay for Meghan Markle Because He Was Threatened by Her
Prince Harry appears to have doubled down on the suggestion he made in Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that other senior members of the royal family—particularly his dad King Charles III—were threatened by Meghan Markle's popularity. According to Page Six, Harry writes in forthcoming memoir Spare that Charles...
Trump's former comms director said her job was pointless because he would ruin her plans with compulsive tweeting
Alyssa Farah Griffin said being communications director under Donald Trump was "a huge challenge" because he always went off-script.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
'Delusional & Entitled': Kendall Jenner Put On Blast For 'Complaining' About Extravagant Trips To Dubai
Kendall Jenner appeared to badmouth her trips to Dubai during the extravagant star-studded opening of the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.RadarOnline.com has learned that eagle-eyed fans noticed the model, 27, was seemingly saying that her first two visits to the United Arab Emirates were "horrible, horrible" as she chatted with other attendees in a viral TikTok clip with 5.6 million views and counting."Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one commenter sounded off. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another echoed."She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But...
msn.com
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
abovethelaw.com
The Grand Old Duke Of York, He Had Ten Thousand Men. And Not One Of Them Able To Make Him See Reason.
There are dumber ways to waste your multimillion dollar inheritance than attempting to blow up an ironclad legal settlement. But not a lot dumber. And yet, Andrew Windsor, brother of King Charles, seems intent on doing just that. Last February, the 62-year-old monarch paid several million dollars to settle a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who was sexually trafficked by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre claimed that she had been trafficked to the then-prince as a minor, and even had a photograph of herself with him.
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Ghislaine Maxwell Used Jailhouse Interview As Plea To Prince Andrew For Help, Convicted Trafficker Wants To Be Transferred To England: Sources
Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's recent interview from behind bars was a thinly-veiled attempt to catch the attention of Prince Andrew, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.Maxwell appeared to be committed to appealing her conviction during an interview with broadcaster Jeremy Kyle for Britain's TalkTV, but tipsters told RadarOnline.com that she is hopeful Andrew could help her in the case that doesn't pan out.Insiders allege that Maxwell now wants Andrew or others in power to utilize their connections to get her transferred to a softer prison. "Ghislaine is speaking to Prince Andrew in the interview. She's hoping he or others will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
Video shows clash between students and police over banned BBC documentary
At least a dozen Indian university students have been detained by police over plans to screen a banned BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the leader of a student group. CNN's Anna Coren has more.
