Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum just had a baby boy via surrogate

Paris Hilton has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Carter Reum.

The baby was born via surrogate, People reported.

Hilton told People her heart is "exploding with love" for her newborn son.

Hilton, 41, announced the news in a Twitter post on Tuesday night. The post included a close-up picture of manicured fingers wrapped around a baby's hand.

"You are already loved beyond words," Hilton wrote on Twitter. The post accrued more than 27,000 likes within two hours.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

In an interview with People in December , Hilton said she and Reum started planning to have a baby during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple got married in November 2021 .

"We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing,'" she told People. "Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready, and we have tons of them just waiting."

A representative for Hilton did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.