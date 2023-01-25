2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 10th and Niles avenues, northwest of Corcoran, just before 7 pm.

Officials say two cars crashed head-on while driving on 10th Avenue.

One of the cars caught fire and good Samaritans stopped to pull that driver out.

However, neither driver involved in the crash survived.

One of the victims has been identified as Raul Nunez.