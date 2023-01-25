Read full article on original website
Related
8 Executive Pharmacy Predictions/Trends to Watch in 2023
Community pharmacists trusted to deliver care: In 2023, pharmacists will play an integral role as part of the team managing patient care for diseases like diabetes, hypertension, or multiple comorbidities. And to support this work, I predict that we will see more activity between payers, pharmacists, the government and technology organizations to ensure that pharmacists are able to perform these important activities and be reimbursed for their work.
Unlocking Patient Medical Records Through Digital Retrieval of Clinical Data
Thousands of times a day, at health systems throughout the US, workers manually search for patient medical charts, print them out on paper, or save them to a file—and then fax, mail, or email them to a payer or third party who has requested it. The productivity for this often manual approach is about five charts an hour per worker, and the average cost to retrieve a medical record varies by state, health system, and the number of pages. The cost per medical record ranges from about $25 to upwards of $100. Not only is this expensive, it’s also not exactly accurate or efficient. On average, it takes about three weeks for a requested chart to be delivered.
Why EHR Data Is Key to Gathering More Accurate Medical Assessments
Patient data in electronic health records (EHRs) holds a wealth of insights that can enable health systems to better serve their patient populations. However, data from EHRs is challenging because this data is messy due to the lack of standardization in how clinical data is collected, and often times valuable information is buried in unstructured fields such as notes. Additionally, EHR data is disconnected from EHR data at other sites of care resulting in an incomplete view of the patient.
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
43% of Consumers Spend Up To A Month Correcting Billing Errors
– In the online survey administered to 800 U.S. consumers who had found at least one medical billing error in the last five years, 41% of the consumers are significantly frustrated trying to address billing errors. – Zelis, a company modernizing the business of healthcare, announced findings from a new...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Digital Maturity Is Six Steps Away. How Close Is Your Healthcare Organization?
The healthcare industry dragged sorely behind other industries in digital maturity just three years ago, according to McKinsey. Then, the pandemic shifted priorities and accelerated the progress of digital transformation by several years. No industry felt this shift as strongly as healthcare. With the rapid increase in telehealth appointments and remote care necessities, medical institutions faced the challenge of making several years’ worth of virtual enhancements in just a few months — if not sooner.
17 Executive Hospital/Health System Predictions to Watch in 2023
Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO at Tomorrow Health. Health systems will realize their challenges are not transitory but systemic: This year saw health systems facing a myriad of compounding threats – from historic inflation exacerbating their cost structures, front-line clinician burnout driving widespread labor shortages, and increased capacity issues that left patients in hospital facilities one full day longer than in the prior year. As the financial markets turned south, many institutions saw their investment income stagnate, reducing the support it historically provided to hospitals’ thin operating margins. Worst of all, the predicted rebound in procedure volumes as the pandemic waned never materialized. While inflation will stabilize, many of these challenges will persist as health systems enter a new normal where substantial inpatient procedure volumes have shifted to outpatient, ambulatory, and home-based settings, but hospitals’ fixed costs remain high. Recognition of this will prompt continued consolidation and accelerate health system bankruptcies, in which rural markets will unfortunately likely be hit hardest.
Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
80% of Healthcare Execs Want Complete Clinical Data From Other EHRs
– Health Gorilla, a Health Information Network and interoperability provider, released it’s inaugural 2023 State of Interoperability report today to understand how healthcare decision-makers are approaching their clinical data strategies in light of patient privacy concerns and new federal regulations. – The study, conducted in collaboration with Flexpa and...
Franciscan Health to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud to Eliminate “Data Islands”
Today Innovaccer, Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that Franciscan Health, a 12-hospital system with facilities in Indiana and Illinois, is deploying Innovaccer® Health Cloud to enhance risk-based contract performance and to launch a next-generation experience platform to deliver sophisticated customer and patient relationship management strategies. – Franciscan Health...
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
The Important Role of Community Pharmacy in 2023
The healthcare landscape continues to shift as we emerge from an uncertain and continuously-evolving pandemic. Technology is playing a vital role in giving people access to necessary services and, as a part of this technology shift, community pharmacies are stepping up in order to better serve the public. Pharmacies in...
Monogram Health Secures $375M to Expand In-Home Kidney Care
– Monogram Health, a Nashville, TN-based kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company announced a $375M growth funding round that will drive the company’s continued rapid expansion as the leading solution for high-quality, in-home care for polychronic patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease in the U.S.
KeyCare Completes $27M Round to Expand Epic-based Virtual Care Platform
– KeyCare, Inc., the nation’s only virtual-first care platform built with Epic, announced the completion of its Series A funding round following new investments from Ziegler and two additional health systems. This expanded backing brings KeyCare’s total Series A raise to over $27 million. – These investors join...
Real-World Data Startup Crescendo Health Launches with $3.2M
– Crescendo Health, a real-world data startup that’s drastically reshaping how clinical researchers get access to hard-to-reach patient data to support their clinical research today officially announced its launch with $3.4M in seed funding from Define Ventures as well as the founders and CEOs of many other well-known organizations.
Cybersecurity: Is SOC2 Worth The Hype for Healthcare Organizations?
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
Healthcare Payment Integrity: Insourcing vs. Outsourcing
Faced with shifting regulations, growing administrative complexity, high-dollar claims, and the looming potential of audits, payment integrity is an increasingly important priority for payers. Payers realize that when they make the correct payments to providers initially, they increase trust, reduce provider abrasion, and lower appeal rates. Traditionally, many health plans...
Exec Hires: Former CVS Health Leader Joins Virgin Pulse as Chief Medical Officer
– Virgin Pulse, a global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, announced that Jeffrey Jacques, MD, has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. – As chief medical officer at Virgin Pulse, Dr. Jacques will advance the company’s clinical strategy, providing insight and guidance to product and commercial teams. He will also lead the company’s Science Advisory Board, which helps ensure that Virgin Pulse’s technology and the experiences it supports are rooted in the most relevant scientific evidence and best practices.
Why Patient Portal Usability is Critical to Patient Experience
Improving patient experience is a primary concern for behavioral health providers today. A positive patient experience can keep clients returning, while a frustrating or confusing experience may push them away. With so much on the line, it’s important to get it right. One of the most powerful tools in a behavioral health practice’s arsenal is a user-friendly, highly functional patient portal. These portals are often clients’ main point of connection to a practice outside of appointments.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0