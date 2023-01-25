Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a U.S. short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation. Adani, whose home state...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com
Oil’s 2-week rally snaps on unexpected Russian supply, lingering U.S. worries
Investing.com -- Oil erased its January rally after crude prices posted their first weekly loss in three weeks and the second one for the month on reports of a surfeit of unexpected Russian supply headed for the market and signs that U.S. economic concerns were as important as bullish optimism over Chinese oil demand.
investing.com
Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.16%
Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Consumer Staples, Healthcare and Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.16%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Lynas Rare Earths Ltd...
investing.com
Marketmind: Breathe in
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person walks across Waterloo Bridge with the City of London financial district in the background, in London, Britain, January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo/File Photo. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Markets are holding their breath...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
investing.com
Will the U.S. Stock Market's Bull Run Continue?
After 6%, 9%, and 12% run-up moves in the S&P 500, Small Caps, and the Nasdaq 100, respectively, the most important question is, “Does this positive market continue? Are we in for even better returns in the near future?. We don’t know, but we want to offer you a...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
investing.com
Yellen says South Africa needs action to maintain energy transition momentum
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa needs concrete action soon if it is to maintain momentum on an energy transition program backed by the United States and other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday after visiting the coal mining region of Mpumalanga. Yellen said the United States is resolute...
investing.com
With tiny EV, City Transformer takes aim at Europe's urban markets
(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
investing.com
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
investing.com
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.92...
investing.com
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "In 2022, we had a very good year, a record year," he said, saying that the fourth quarter would...
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
investing.com
China's MMG flags production halt at Las Bambas in Peru due to protests
(Reuters) -Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd said on Monday its Las Bambas mine in Peru would likely have to halt production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of "critical supplies" leading to a slowdown of operations. The Melbourne-headquartered miner said the shortage of supplies was due to transport disruptions...
investing.com
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in the data,...
investing.com
GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall
DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co are expected to report strong profits for 2022 next week, powered by premium-priced pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Now, the Detroit rivals must convince investors that last year's profit formula can keep working when costs for...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs slashes CEO Solomon's pay 29% to $25 million
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed compensation for its Chief Executive Officer David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, the bank said in a filing Friday. Solomon's pay comprises a $2 million base salary, $6.9 million cash bonus and $16.1 million in restricted stock. He was...
investing.com
Brazil's central bank to keep wary stance against govt flak: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will keep a wary stance next week against strong criticism from recently elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, maintaining the Selic benchmark rate at current high levels, a Reuters poll suggests. Investors are focusing on how hawkish the bank's policy statement will...
Comments / 0