Portland, TX

Gregory-Portland's steals overpower Lady Bucs 63-20

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
Gregory-Portland Lady Wildcats totaled 24 steals on Tuesday to overpower the Miller Lady Bucs 63-20 in their UIL 5A district 29 north zone matchup. Up next G-P plays Ray on Friday.

GREGORY-PORTLAND STATS
Rachelle Powell: 2 points, 3 rebounds
Reanna Aguirre: 12 pts, 1 reb, 1 assist 2 steals
A. Schaberg: 2 reb, 2 stl
Kailey Linman: 6 pts, 2 reb, 4 stl
Alexa Vest: 19 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast 6 stl
Jordan Malone: 11pts, 4 reb, 10 ast, 4 stl
R. Escamilla: 4pts, 1 reb, 2 stl
Madison Kilgore: 9 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl
Shifa Ali: 4 reb, 1 stl

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

