Related
The Guardian

UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup

One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
The Guardian

Rolls-Royce is a ‘burning platform’ that must transform, says new CEO

The new chief executive of Rolls-Royce has told staff that the engineering company is a “burning platform” that must transform to survive. Tufan Erginbilgic, the former BP executive who replaced Warren East as chief executive at the start of January, said the coronavirus pandemic could not be blamed for what in reality is a perennial underperformance of the business compared with rivals.
TechCrunch

Cowboy Ventures goes bigger with $260M across two new funds, including an opportunity fund

The amount is more than all the capital that the outfit has raised across its previous funds, which were sized at $40 million, $60 million and $95 million, respectively. Then again, the team has grown over the years from being a one-person firm to an outfit with an investor team, including fintech specialist Jill Williams, who Lee recruited from Anthemis, and Amanda Robson, who was pulled out of Norwest Venture Partners, where she worked with numerous enterprise software companies, including some focused on AI and robotics. (Longtime Silicon Valley attorney Ted Wang is also closely associated with the fund as a “board partner” and advises more than a dozen of its portfolio companies.)
cryptoslate.com

The biggest global tech experts announced as speakers at TMRW Dubai

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Following last year’s groundbreaking debut success in Belgrade, TMRW conference, the world’s largest emerging tech event, will be making its spectacular...
Interesting Engineering

US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach

Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
BBC

Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets

It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Cybersecurity hiring remains strong amid tech layoffs

The demand for cyber workers kept steady in recent months as the broader tech industry suffered from a wave of cost-cutting layoffs, according to data published today. Why it matters: Cybersecurity job openings present a bright spot in an otherwise grim hiring outlook for the tech sector. More than 57,000...
americanmilitarynews.com

US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says

The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
ARIZONA STATE
TechCrunch

Another All Raise CEO steps down

Her resignation is effective starting February 1, 2023. She will remain an advisor to the Bay Area–based nonprofit. This is the second chief executive to leave All Raise since it was first founded in 2017. In 2021, Pam Kostka resigned as the helm of the nonprofit to rejoin the startup world as well; Kostka is now an operator in residence and limited partner at Operator Collective, according to her LinkedIn. With Dixon gone, Paige Hendrix Buckner, who joined the outfit as chief of staff nine months ago, will step in as interim CEO. In the same blog post, Buckner wrote that “Mandela leaves All Raise in a strong position, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue the hard work of diversifying the VC backed ecosystem.”
WASHINGTON STATE
PYMNTS

Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe

Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Benzinga

Davos 2023: Metaverse Economies Are A Testbed For Entrepreneurs, Dacoco CEO Says

The metaverse economy will be a place where entrepreneurialism is born, according to Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna. The metaverse is ideal for testing ideas, as well as finding business partners and communities in which to incubate. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...
Benzinga

Bestway Group Acquires 3.4% Stake In UK Grocer Sainsbury; Dismisses Takeover Plan

British multinational conglomerate Bestway Group Ltd has acquired a 3.45% stake in J Sainsbury Plc JSAIY. Bestway Group intends to hold its shares in Sainsbury's for investment purposes and looks forward to supporting the executive management team. Bestway also said it might look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's...
thefastmode.com

Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding

Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
PYMNTS

Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms

Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
PYMNTS

Local Investors Drive Resilience of Africa’s Burgeoning Startup Scene

Total funding invested into African tech startups hit $6.5 billion in 2022. That’s according to a report published by venture capital (VC) firm Partech this week, which also showed that African firms largely escaped the global VC funding drought in 2022, with startup investment — spread across 764 deals — growing 8% compared to the year prior.

