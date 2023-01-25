Read full article on original website
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup
One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
Rolls-Royce is a ‘burning platform’ that must transform, says new CEO
The new chief executive of Rolls-Royce has told staff that the engineering company is a “burning platform” that must transform to survive. Tufan Erginbilgic, the former BP executive who replaced Warren East as chief executive at the start of January, said the coronavirus pandemic could not be blamed for what in reality is a perennial underperformance of the business compared with rivals.
TechCrunch
Cowboy Ventures goes bigger with $260M across two new funds, including an opportunity fund
The amount is more than all the capital that the outfit has raised across its previous funds, which were sized at $40 million, $60 million and $95 million, respectively. Then again, the team has grown over the years from being a one-person firm to an outfit with an investor team, including fintech specialist Jill Williams, who Lee recruited from Anthemis, and Amanda Robson, who was pulled out of Norwest Venture Partners, where she worked with numerous enterprise software companies, including some focused on AI and robotics. (Longtime Silicon Valley attorney Ted Wang is also closely associated with the fund as a “board partner” and advises more than a dozen of its portfolio companies.)
cryptoslate.com
The biggest global tech experts announced as speakers at TMRW Dubai
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Following last year’s groundbreaking debut success in Belgrade, TMRW conference, the world’s largest emerging tech event, will be making its spectacular...
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
Cybersecurity hiring remains strong amid tech layoffs
The demand for cyber workers kept steady in recent months as the broader tech industry suffered from a wave of cost-cutting layoffs, according to data published today. Why it matters: Cybersecurity job openings present a bright spot in an otherwise grim hiring outlook for the tech sector. More than 57,000...
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says
The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
‘A huge windfall’: Automakers look to hire tech talent from job cuts in Silicon Valley
As the tech sector sheds jobs, GM is seeking to bolster the tech talent within its ranks as it shifts its focus to software-operated vehicles.
TechCrunch
Another All Raise CEO steps down
Her resignation is effective starting February 1, 2023. She will remain an advisor to the Bay Area–based nonprofit. This is the second chief executive to leave All Raise since it was first founded in 2017. In 2021, Pam Kostka resigned as the helm of the nonprofit to rejoin the startup world as well; Kostka is now an operator in residence and limited partner at Operator Collective, according to her LinkedIn. With Dixon gone, Paige Hendrix Buckner, who joined the outfit as chief of staff nine months ago, will step in as interim CEO. In the same blog post, Buckner wrote that “Mandela leaves All Raise in a strong position, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue the hard work of diversifying the VC backed ecosystem.”
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Davos 2023: Metaverse Economies Are A Testbed For Entrepreneurs, Dacoco CEO Says
The metaverse economy will be a place where entrepreneurialism is born, according to Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna. The metaverse is ideal for testing ideas, as well as finding business partners and communities in which to incubate. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...
Bestway Group Acquires 3.4% Stake In UK Grocer Sainsbury; Dismisses Takeover Plan
British multinational conglomerate Bestway Group Ltd has acquired a 3.45% stake in J Sainsbury Plc JSAIY. Bestway Group intends to hold its shares in Sainsbury's for investment purposes and looks forward to supporting the executive management team. Bestway also said it might look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's...
Exclusive: Global CEO survey from SoftBank shows hiring and retention challenges easing
Hiring and retaining people for high-growth tech companies has become easier as economic conditions have changed, new insights from a global survey of CEOs show. Why it matters: The findings are the latest indication that the tech sector is undergoing a massive talent reshuffling. Driving the news: More than 70%...
TechCrunch
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; clean tech, e-commerce pulled in most of the funding
Data from market intelligence firm Briter Bridges, and The Big Deal shows Kenya raised $1.1 billion, more than double the funding that East Africa’s biggest economy got in 2021, when the continent raised about $5 billion. Another report by Partech, which excluded Sun King’s mega round, also shows that...
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms
Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
Local Investors Drive Resilience of Africa’s Burgeoning Startup Scene
Total funding invested into African tech startups hit $6.5 billion in 2022. That’s according to a report published by venture capital (VC) firm Partech this week, which also showed that African firms largely escaped the global VC funding drought in 2022, with startup investment — spread across 764 deals — growing 8% compared to the year prior.
