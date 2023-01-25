Read full article on original website
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles the fight to purge one family's name from the art world
The campaign by American photographer Nan Goldin to shame galleries and museums into cutting ties with the Sackler families, the owners of OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, was always under a lens — that was part of its point. Beginning in 2018, a number of noisy protests at some of the art world's finest institutions, including the Met, the Guggenheim and the Louvre, were designed to attract as much publicity as possible as they highlighted the horrors of the United States' opioid epidemic and called out Purdue Pharma's role in it. They proved highly effective.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran
The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government. The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Southwest Airlines is testing a software fix it developed after the Christmas travel meltdown
Southwest Airlines said it is testing software fixes that the company developed after its Christmas travel meltdown, as the airline faces multiple federal investigations. The software fixes are an "upgrade," rather than a replacement of the crew scheduling system, Southwest executives said on a conference call with reporters Thursday. The airline and its employees have said the scheduling software left the company unable to recover from winter storms on some of the busiest travel days of the year and caused it to cancel more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29, roughly half its schedule during that period.
The Bloody Reign of Terror That Almost Destroyed the Amazon
One landowner was known for chainsawing in half the peasants who refused to sell their land to him. Another had a jar in his office in which he kept the severed ears of the men he had ordered murdered. There were as many as 20 clandestine cemeteries used to dispose of the remains of murdered workers. And whole populations of Indigenous people had been wiped out by dynamite, machine guns, and sugar laced with arsenic.This was, and in some ways still is, the Amazon rain forest, a lawless land of legal impunity and environmental degradation, where to be an activist...
Yangtze Fortune ship stranded in Portland, Victoria: Bizarre reason carrier can't leave
A crew of Filipino sailors have been stranded on an abandoned ship off the south-west coast of Victoria for four months and their maritime insurance is about to end.
Could This Space Tech Startup Launch an Asteroid Mining Revolution?
Space is a treasure chest waiting to be plundered. Asteroids made of iron, nickel, cobalt, and even precious metals like gold and platinum constantly zoom around our solar system—and often get tantalizingly close to Earth. In fact, a 2021 study published in The Planetary Science Journal found that there could be as much as $11.65 trillion worth of metal-rich near-Earth asteroids. Beyond our backyard, in the growing expanse of the universe, there’s a seemingly infinite amount of money just floating out in the vast cosmos that’s ripe for the taking.If only it were so easy to snatch it up. In...
USMNT unwraps some young gems and ends up with a tie against Colombia
U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson, whose team tied Colombia 0-0 on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, likes what he sees in his young players' debuts.
LVMH cheers the 'spectacular' return of Chinese tourists
LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China's luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world's biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%. In...
Judge allows Capitol Police officers' civil lawsuit against Trump and January 6 rioters to proceed
A federal judge has allowed another civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to proceed. US District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday denied a request by Trump -- and several far-right activists who were also sued for their connection to the Capitol siege -- to toss the case out.
Trump will hit the trail looking to reinvigorate his campaign
Donald Trump's monthslong hiatus from the campaign trail is about to end. Looking to maximize his status as the only 2024 Republican presidential contender to declare so far, the former president will make back-to-back appearances Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, unveiling his leadership team in the Palmetto State from the steps of the Statehouse.
Former Vice President Pence on classified docs found at his home: 'Mistakes were made'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he had been previously unaware classified documents were at his Indiana home but that "mistakes were made" and he takes full responsibility. Pence said during remarks at Florida International University that he had thought "out of an abundance of caution, it would...
Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients
President Joe Biden announced White House chief of staff Ron Klain will step down next week and will be replaced by Jeff Zients, the former Obama administration official who ran Biden's Covid-19 response operation. Biden said there will be an "official transition" event at the White House next week to...
California bar unveils disciplinary charges against Trump lawyer John Eastman
The State Bar of California unveiled new disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. The state bar's trial counsel is bringing 11 counts against Eastman, accusing him of violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple...
