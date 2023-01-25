ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles the fight to purge one family's name from the art world

The campaign by American photographer Nan Goldin to shame galleries and museums into cutting ties with the Sackler families, the owners of OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, was always under a lens — that was part of its point. Beginning in 2018, a number of noisy protests at some of the art world's finest institutions, including the Met, the Guggenheim and the Louvre, were designed to attract as much publicity as possible as they highlighted the horrors of the United States' opioid epidemic and called out Purdue Pharma's role in it. They proved highly effective.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran

The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government. The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.
Southwest Airlines is testing a software fix it developed after the Christmas travel meltdown

Southwest Airlines said it is testing software fixes that the company developed after its Christmas travel meltdown, as the airline faces multiple federal investigations. The software fixes are an "upgrade," rather than a replacement of the crew scheduling system, Southwest executives said on a conference call with reporters Thursday. The airline and its employees have said the scheduling software left the company unable to recover from winter storms on some of the busiest travel days of the year and caused it to cancel more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29, roughly half its schedule during that period.
The Bloody Reign of Terror That Almost Destroyed the Amazon

One landowner was known for chainsawing in half the peasants who refused to sell their land to him. Another had a jar in his office in which he kept the severed ears of the men he had ordered murdered. There were as many as 20 clandestine cemeteries used to dispose of the remains of murdered workers. And whole populations of Indigenous people had been wiped out by dynamite, machine guns, and sugar laced with arsenic.This was, and in some ways still is, the Amazon rain forest, a lawless land of legal impunity and environmental degradation, where to be an activist...
Could This Space Tech Startup Launch an Asteroid Mining Revolution?

Space is a treasure chest waiting to be plundered. Asteroids made of iron, nickel, cobalt, and even precious metals like gold and platinum constantly zoom around our solar system—and often get tantalizingly close to Earth. In fact, a 2021 study published in The Planetary Science Journal found that there could be as much as $11.65 trillion worth of metal-rich near-Earth asteroids. Beyond our backyard, in the growing expanse of the universe, there’s a seemingly infinite amount of money just floating out in the vast cosmos that’s ripe for the taking.If only it were so easy to snatch it up. In...
LVMH cheers the 'spectacular' return of Chinese tourists

LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China's luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world's biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%. In...
Trump will hit the trail looking to reinvigorate his campaign

Donald Trump's monthslong hiatus from the campaign trail is about to end. Looking to maximize his status as the only 2024 Republican presidential contender to declare so far, the former president will make back-to-back appearances Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, unveiling his leadership team in the Palmetto State from the steps of the Statehouse.
California bar unveils disciplinary charges against Trump lawyer John Eastman

The State Bar of California unveiled new disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. The state bar's trial counsel is bringing 11 counts against Eastman, accusing him of violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple...
