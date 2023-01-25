ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Study: Va. is best state to retire

Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Gun owners in Virginia urged to ‘lock it up’

After a 6-year-old student was accused of shooting his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, lawmakers in the Virginia Senate advanced a bill Monday that would strengthen the rules for people who keep guns in their home. Under the legislation, adults would need to store their guns “in a locked container,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Cannabis, education top priorities for Md.’s Legislative Black Caucus

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Establishing a criminal justice policy that prevents police officers from stopping drivers and searching vehicles just because they smell cannabis and recruiting more people of color to teach in public schools are two of more than a dozen priorities the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland laid out Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Ricky Smith, who has headed the Maryland Aviation Administration since the early days of the Hogan administration and co-hosted a fundraiser during the fall for Gov. Wes Moore (D), said Wednesday that he anticipates running the agency for the foreseeable future.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Marylanders could get a shorter workweek under new bill

“Thank god it’s Friday,” may be a phrase that many Marylanders will soon forget. A new bill in the General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage and study a shift to a four-day workweek for both private and public workers. Bills in both chambers at the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Concern over rabid cat in Prince George’s Co.

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are alerting community members about a cat with rabies — and are asking anyone who may have had contact with it to come forward. The cat, which was described as a stray black domestic short-haired cat, was displaying abnormal behavior and...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy