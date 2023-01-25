ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
SAN JOSE, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot

January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
SEASIDE, CA
Eater

This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million

A 2,109-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1100 block of Carla Drive in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $865 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,040-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure

LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
LOS GATOS, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
horrornews.net

Screening of “THE LOST BOYS” at Santa Cruz Boardwalk where it was filmed!

Who’s ready to sleep all day, party all night, never grow old and never die?! Join ON SET CINEMA in Santa Cruz, California …aka Santa Carla on Friday, September 8th for a very special blood-sucking screening of one of the most beloved Horror cult classics of all time …“THE LOST BOYS”! They will be showing the movie inside Cocoanut Grove, which is located on the infamous Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk where a ton of the movie takes place!
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

An obscure concrete pile in Marina is likely relocating to Del Rey Oaks.

For the last 19 years, Monterey Peninsula Engineering has operated a concrete recycling facility in southern Marina, just east of Highway 1 and across the street from the District 4 county supervisor’s office. With the exception of those who work in that building, the piles of concrete debris on that site have been out of sight.
DEL REY OAKS, CA
pajaronian.com

Thank you, Watsonville

The Pajaronian newspaper has been a part of my life for as long as I remember. Growing up, the paper would be delivered every morning to the Miller house on Lincoln Street. I remember sitting around the table in our tiny kitchen and watching my parents pass the pages back and forth, commenting on the news of the day.
WATSONVILLE, CA
indiacurrents.com

Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools

On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High, and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
SARATOGA, CA
sfstandard.com

Future of Iconic Coastal Road in Doubt Following January Storms

After a massive winter storm left Santa Cruz’s iconic West Cliff Drive in pieces, its future looks uncertain—and some experts say efforts to fully restore the road are futile in the face of climate change. West Cliff Drive, a popular tourist destination and a main residential street along...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Security ready for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Preparations are almost done for people to come to enjoy the tournament. According to Undersheriff Keith Boyd, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is also ready to keep the event safe. “We've been handling security for events of this nature for years and years,” Boyd said. “And what we do is we work with The post Security ready for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

