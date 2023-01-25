Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Betty Noodles returns, Pizza Series pops up and El Vaquero Winery wins double gold
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill company’s fishing crew catches rare, brightly colored petrale sole
A fishing crew working for a Morgan Hill-based seafood company reeled in “the catch of a lifetime” in Moss Landing Harbor when they pulled a brightly colored petrale sole with a rare skin condition onto the boat, according to the company. The crew was fishing on the F/V...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot
January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
Eater
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million
A 2,109-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1100 block of Carla Drive in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $865 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,040-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure
LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
horrornews.net
Screening of “THE LOST BOYS” at Santa Cruz Boardwalk where it was filmed!
Who’s ready to sleep all day, party all night, never grow old and never die?! Join ON SET CINEMA in Santa Cruz, California …aka Santa Carla on Friday, September 8th for a very special blood-sucking screening of one of the most beloved Horror cult classics of all time …“THE LOST BOYS”! They will be showing the movie inside Cocoanut Grove, which is located on the infamous Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk where a ton of the movie takes place!
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
Goldman Sachs says Bay Area city likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
montereycountyweekly.com
An obscure concrete pile in Marina is likely relocating to Del Rey Oaks.
For the last 19 years, Monterey Peninsula Engineering has operated a concrete recycling facility in southern Marina, just east of Highway 1 and across the street from the District 4 county supervisor’s office. With the exception of those who work in that building, the piles of concrete debris on that site have been out of sight.
Speranza Marie, sunken 60ft fishing boat, removed from Santa Cruz Island
Crews removed the Speranza Marie, a 60ft fishing boat, from Santa Cruz Island early morning Thursday. The post Speranza Marie, sunken 60ft fishing boat, removed from Santa Cruz Island appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pajaronian.com
Thank you, Watsonville
The Pajaronian newspaper has been a part of my life for as long as I remember. Growing up, the paper would be delivered every morning to the Miller house on Lincoln Street. I remember sitting around the table in our tiny kitchen and watching my parents pass the pages back and forth, commenting on the news of the day.
Upcoming concerts in 2023
Let's see the big headliners coming to San Jose, CA this year.
Silicon Valley
TikTok owner moves into new San Jose offices after Silicon Valley mega deal
SAN JOSE — A tech giant that has come under increased scrutiny in recent months has moved into San Jose offices where the company could employ hundreds or even thousands of workers after completing a Silicon Valley real estate mega-deal. TikTok app owner ByteDance has moved into a big...
indiacurrents.com
Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools
On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High, and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
sfstandard.com
Future of Iconic Coastal Road in Doubt Following January Storms
After a massive winter storm left Santa Cruz’s iconic West Cliff Drive in pieces, its future looks uncertain—and some experts say efforts to fully restore the road are futile in the face of climate change. West Cliff Drive, a popular tourist destination and a main residential street along...
Security ready for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Preparations are almost done for people to come to enjoy the tournament. According to Undersheriff Keith Boyd, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is also ready to keep the event safe. “We've been handling security for events of this nature for years and years,” Boyd said. “And what we do is we work with The post Security ready for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am appeared first on KION546.
