Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot
January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Betty Noodles returns, Pizza Series pops up and El Vaquero Winery wins double gold
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
From pandemic pods to Pints of Joy: How two Sunnyvale mompreneurs are bringing innovative Indian dessert-inspired ice cream to the Peninsula
Gulab jamun and salted guava are among the unique flavors that can be found at Ketki Dandekar and Arshiya Shaikh’s ice cream shop. Sunnyvale residents Ketki Dandekar and Arshiya Shaikh had built a friendship around their shared backgrounds long before the pandemic hit. Both women worked in the finance technology industry, their kids had gone to the same preschools and elementary schools, and they shared a nostalgia for the Indian desserts they grew up with.
Upcoming concerts in 2023
Let's see the big headliners coming to San Jose, CA this year.
visitgilroy.com
Discover More than Just Tacos along the Gilroy Taco Trail
Just like American food is more than hamburgers and hot dogs, Mexican food is more than just tacos and burritos. Gilroy, California has over 25 authentic Mexican restaurants along the Gilroy Taco Trail that offer up some of Mexico’s best dishes—right here in Gilroy. You’ll find that each...
The Almanac Online
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.
Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near San Jose
Grab your boots, snow jackets, and saucer sleds, and head out to the best snow sledding spots for kids near San Jose for a fun winter adventure!. Snow is falling, and the mountains are calling. It’s wintertime, and there’s no better way to spend a fantastic snow-filled day than sledding down a giant hill with family. And, of course, snow sledding is one of the classic favorites and the most loved kid’s activities during the winter months. As soon as the ground gets covered in snow, it’s time to pack up and take a road trip to the best snow sledding destinations for kids near San Jose!
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: ‘Right mindset’ for homeless response, neighbors with chainsaws and that chill
Hello again, all. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, and another sunny day is ahead of Santa Cruz County, with temps warming into the mid-60s in some spots. If it’s a solo jaunt through the day’s new Lookout content you’re after, step this way. JUMP TO ... Latest...
Boulders placed on West Cliff Drive for emergency stabilization
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., (KION-TV)- The winter storms caused major damage to parts of West Cliff Drive. The City of Santa Cruz added 200 tons of boulders and fabric material to protect the exposed cliff. The City told KION it’s doing this until it can find a permanent solution. On Wednesday, many people came out to The post Boulders placed on West Cliff Drive for emergency stabilization appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans update #18 with photos
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Three major slides on Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast continue to keep the roadway closed. Repairs are underway at Paul’s Slide PM 22, the Mill Creek slide at PM 18, and at the Polar Star slide in northern San Luis Obispo County, one mile south of Ragged Point.
montereycountyweekly.com
Low-income apartments sit empty in Salinas, despite a pressing need for housing.
Where an aging, low-income, 40-unit apartment building once sat at 1115 Parkside St. in Salinas, there are now two gleaming buildings featuring 80 units for low-income seniors. At one time, the old building that was torn down was connected by a bridge to a twin building at 1114 Parkside that still stands. The remnants of the chopped-off bridge still hang from the remaining building, decaying in the elements, an apt metaphor for the break between the two agencies that own each building.
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: DUI suspect flips vehicle on East Lake Avenue
A Watsonville firefighter helps clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Avenue at Blackburn Street Thursday night. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said Margarito Martinez-Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound in a Honda Accord at 7:20pm when he plowed into the rear of a parked Ford F-150 pickup. The impact flipped the Honda onto its roof. Pulido said there were no injuries reported. After a field sobriety test by Watsonville Police, Martinez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI. East Lake Avenue was closed down altogether for about an hour for cleanup.
27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police found 6.7 grams of suspected The post 27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest appeared first on KION546.
Victim identified in Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court deadly shooting in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Jan. 25, 2022, at 9:59 a.m.- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in a Watsonville shooting Sunday night. Armando Eusebio Saldana, 39, of Watsonville, was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. He later died from injuries after being airlifted to The post Victim identified in Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court deadly shooting in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
2 dead in crash where car burst into flames
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday, occupied by a juvenile male driver […]
Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Owen Avenue after being granted a search warrant. Police were granted the warrant after reports of suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment. Marina Police searched the home with a K9 unit and were alerted to a ghost The post Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment appeared first on KION546.
Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are searching for a Prunedale man they say is armed and dangerous who attacked an employee of a local business without provocation on Jan 20. Marina Police said they responded at around 9:38 a.m. to the 32000 block of Dunes Drive. They learned that an employee of a business had The post Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina appeared first on KION546.
cupertinotoday.com
You can still get at-home COVID-19 tests for free
As the latest, highly infectious COVID-19 variant called XBB.1.5 spreads across the country this winter, Cupertino Today is reminding our readers that they are still eligible to get free, at-home COVID-19 tests. Most folks with a health plan can go online or to a pharmacy or store to purchase at...
