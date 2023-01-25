NBC 11 Sports: San Luis pulls away after tight first half battle with Gila Ridge to remain perfect, several playoff-hopeful teams dominate to stay in the mix

Read full article on original website
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Kofa boys hoops dominates at home, San Pasqual Lady Warriors keep cruising towards postseason berth
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Not all teams can sneak into the postseason each year, but what they can do is sprint full speed to the finish line and end the season on a high note with their pride in hand. That's the case for several local teams who were...
kyma.com
A glimpse at the latest AIA rankings as winter season closes in on postseason play
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It has turned into a race to the finish in the final few weeks of the winter sports regular season as several local teams are on the brink of inking a postseason spot. Some are just barely on the outside looking in, while others look...
kyma.com
Gila Ridge girls soccer dominates San Luis on senior night
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls soccer defeated San Luis 8-1 on Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. As the Hawks looked to honor their seniors, they did so with a dominant performance against their Yuma County rival. Gila Ridge came out the gates swinging, scoring six goals...
kyma.com
Kofa boys soccer survives hotly contested game against Washington at home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa Kings boys soccer defeated Washington 3-2 at Irv Pallack Field on Wednesday night. In a game that initially looked like it had the makings of a blowout, it ended up coming down to the final seconds to get the win. Kofa was at one...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant, dry, yet still breezy week ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least the next 7 days, with cold mornings continuing as early morning low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy to locally windy conditions on Thursday, mainly across southeast California.
kyma.com
Yuma County Emergency Medical Services come together to learn skills that could save your life
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nine emergency medical service (EMS) agencies throughout Yuma County came together for training on critical skills that benefit the community and to practice life-or-death scenarios. Paramedics and EMT's rotated through seven hands-on training stations. Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief, Javier Hernandez mentioned some of the ways...
kyma.com
El Centro Motors Valentine’s Day Giveaway 2023
