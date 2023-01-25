ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Massive U.S. Soccer Announcement

There's been a lot negativity surrounding U.S. Soccer ever since their World Cup campaign. But this morning came some huge news that will have a massive impact on the national team for the next few years. As of this morning, two of the top decision-makers for U.S. Soccer are officially out. USMNT ...
FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Deadspin

US Soccer is rebooting the USMNT…again

There’s burning the ships, and then there’s this. After a mostly feel-good tournament at the World Cup — not great, but not disappointing either — U.S. Soccer certainly has found a way to make everyone completely forget what happened in Qatar. Some of that isn’t their fault. The Berhalter-Reyna modern-day Shakespearean family feud — they used texts instead of sabers — kind of happened to U.S. Soccer. The dragging their feet on either re-hiring Berhalter or moving on is at their feet. Then there was the “Hey look over there!” ploy of leaking that they had at least tried to send an envoy to Zinedine Zidane. And now having to replace the entire hierarchy on the men’s side is yet another opportunity for them to reshape how the USMNT works. Or to completely bork it, as has generally been their M.O.
Front Office Sports

NBC Sets Record for Most-Watched U.S. Premier League Match

NBC Sports could be cashing in from a post-World Cup bump in U.S. soccer popularity. NBC said its telecast of Arsenal-Manchester-United on Sunday was the most-watched Premier League match ever in the U.S. NBC’s coverage of Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over ManU averaged a record 1.92 million English language viewers across...
Sporting News

CBS Sports

United States vs. Serbia live stream: Prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time international friendly

After a period of turmoil following the World Cup due to an investigation into manager Gregg Berhalter by the federation due to a past physical dispute with his now wife Rosiland Berhalter, a dispute that was brought to the federation by Claudio and Danielle Reyna -- parents of current US international Gio Reyna, the team can finally return to something that they're used to, playing games during January camp.
Sporting News

USA vs Serbia live stream, TV channel, and lineups for USMNT friendly at BMO Stadium

The U.S. men's national team begins its road towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its traditional January camp taking place during a time of uncertainty with the permanent head coach still undecided. A friendly against Serbia, to be followed just days later by another against South American side Colombia,...

