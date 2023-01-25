Read full article on original website
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Elena Rybankina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
22nd seed Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final. The duo have been near faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only one set each since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
US Soccer announce Earnie Stewart exit as Sporting Director to join Dutch team PSV Eindhoven
As well as Stewart, Brian McBride has also quit as General Manager after serving in the role for the past three years, having made his decision known prior to the Qatar World Cup.
Sports World Reacts To Massive U.S. Soccer Announcement
There's been a lot negativity surrounding U.S. Soccer ever since their World Cup campaign. But this morning came some huge news that will have a massive impact on the national team for the next few years. As of this morning, two of the top decision-makers for U.S. Soccer are officially out. USMNT ...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
What time is Manchester City vs Arsenal today? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch FA Cup match
Manchester City will be looking to block Arsenal's route to a potential Premier League/FA Cup double as the Gunners head to the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The battle between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta continues to dominate the English top flight this season with the former playing catch up to his old assistant.
Australian Open Semifinals: Time, TV channel, live stream how to watch Djokovic, Tsitsipas, more
Are Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas destined to square off in the Australian Open Final? First, four men and four women will battle it out in the semifinal round starting Thursday, January 26 (1/26/2023). The Semifinal Round begins at 3:30 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN. It can...
What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch episode two of controversial Dana White show
On January 18, fans of AEW Dynamite were ready to watch a re-run of Young Sheldon when, instead, a slap fighting show was on after. It will be more of the same tonight, January 25, when the Power Slap League returns to action. The second episode of Dana White’s Power...
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live stream, TV channel, lineups as Cristiano Ronaldo plays Super Cup semi final
Cristiano Ronaldo could reach his first final with his new club team Al Nassr if they can overcome Al Ittihad in a Saudi Super Cup semifinal on Thursday. Ronaldo made his official debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 victory over Ettifaq last Sunday, playing all 90 minutes. Attention next turns to the first piece of silverware up for grabs in the Saudi season.
US Soccer is rebooting the USMNT…again
There’s burning the ships, and then there’s this. After a mostly feel-good tournament at the World Cup — not great, but not disappointing either — U.S. Soccer certainly has found a way to make everyone completely forget what happened in Qatar. Some of that isn’t their fault. The Berhalter-Reyna modern-day Shakespearean family feud — they used texts instead of sabers — kind of happened to U.S. Soccer. The dragging their feet on either re-hiring Berhalter or moving on is at their feet. Then there was the “Hey look over there!” ploy of leaking that they had at least tried to send an envoy to Zinedine Zidane. And now having to replace the entire hierarchy on the men’s side is yet another opportunity for them to reshape how the USMNT works. Or to completely bork it, as has generally been their M.O.
NBC Sets Record for Most-Watched U.S. Premier League Match
NBC Sports could be cashing in from a post-World Cup bump in U.S. soccer popularity. NBC said its telecast of Arsenal-Manchester-United on Sunday was the most-watched Premier League match ever in the U.S. NBC’s coverage of Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over ManU averaged a record 1.92 million English language viewers across...
Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final
There will be plenty on the line when Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas face off in their Australian Open semi-final. Neither player has reached the final at Melbourne Park before, so we can expect an exciting affair. Tsitsipas has bowed out at the semi-final stage three times before at the...
United States vs. Serbia live stream: Prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time international friendly
After a period of turmoil following the World Cup due to an investigation into manager Gregg Berhalter by the federation due to a past physical dispute with his now wife Rosiland Berhalter, a dispute that was brought to the federation by Claudio and Danielle Reyna -- parents of current US international Gio Reyna, the team can finally return to something that they're used to, playing games during January camp.
USA vs Serbia live stream, TV channel, and lineups for USMNT friendly at BMO Stadium
The U.S. men's national team begins its road towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its traditional January camp taking place during a time of uncertainty with the permanent head coach still undecided. A friendly against Serbia, to be followed just days later by another against South American side Colombia,...
