Non-profit donates funds to Las Vegas police officer’s family after being killed while on the job
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A non-profit organization is giving back to the daughter of a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer killed in the line of duty.
On Tuesday, Smoking Shields, donated funds to Jada Thai, the daughter of Metro officer Troung Thai who was killed on Oct. 13, 2022, while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Thai, 49, was a 23-year veteran of the department when he was shot and killed while responding to an incident near UNLV.Las Vegas Metro Officer Truong Thai laid to rest
The Smoking Shields’ purpose is to provide financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the nation’s military along with their immediate families.
Jada’s mom, Angela, as well as Sheriff McMahill, LVMPD Executive Staff, and the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, were on hand for the special presentation.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
