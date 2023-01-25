ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Non-profit donates funds to Las Vegas police officer’s family after being killed while on the job

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A non-profit organization is giving back to the daughter of a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, Smoking Shields, donated funds to Jada Thai, the daughter of Metro officer Troung Thai who was killed on Oct. 13, 2022, while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3vsW_0kQOwML500
    Officer Thai’s daughter recieves donation from Smoking Shields (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2VhY_0kQOwML500
    Officer Thai’s daughter recieves donation from Smoking Shields (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9EDc_0kQOwML500
    Officer Thai’s daughter recieves donation from Smoking Shields (LVMPD)
Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty

Thai, 49, was a 23-year veteran of the department when he was shot and killed while responding to an incident near UNLV.

Las Vegas Metro Officer Truong Thai laid to rest
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36y8RH_0kQOwML500
    Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting while answering a call for a domestic disturbance on Oct. 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbFDV_0kQOwML500
    Funeral procession for fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2eeR_0kQOwML500
    Funeral procession for fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUYIh_0kQOwML500
    Funeral of LVMPD Officer Truong Thai. (KLAS)

The Smoking Shields’ purpose is to provide financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the nation’s military along with their immediate families.

Jada’s mom, Angela, as well as Sheriff McMahill, LVMPD Executive Staff, and the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, were on hand for the special presentation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley

Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD police stop over 60 drivers during speed enforcement event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 60 vehicles were stopped during the CCSD Police Speed Enforcement event. The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) teamed up with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to stop vehicles going more than 15mph over the speed limit near Garside Middle School on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy