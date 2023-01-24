ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KELOLAND TV

Bill adding medical pot conditions clears committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to add eight conditions to the list of those which qualify a patient for the use of medical marijuana passed through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday morning on a 6-1 vote. The conditions SB 1 would add are:. Acquired...
Benzinga

Marijuana Businesses Deemed Criminal Offense By California Court of Appeals Citing RICO Act

A panel of judges at a California court ruled on Wednesday that operating a marijuana business is considered a crime. According to Courthouse News Service, a three-member panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier ruling that prevented a California licensed cannabis grower from suing her former business partners for participating in a fraudulent scheme that led to her cannabis farm being in a state of disarray.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota House passes historic abortion bill

The Minnesota House passed a bill that would significantly broaden abortion and reproductive rights in Minnesota state law. DFL leaders in the House say it’s why voters gave them power in the Minnesota House and Senate for the first time in 10 years. After close to four hours of...
MINNESOTA STATE
AL.com

Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers

Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
TEXAS STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills

Heeeeeeeeeee’ssss back. Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, filed new versions Friday of his bills to legalize the sale of marijuana and to create a marijuana industry in Delaware. He said during a press conference that he believes the new legislators elected to the General Assembly — which includes many progressives — will help him get the votes he needs to pass ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

Comments / 0

Community Policy