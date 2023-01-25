Read full article on original website
Gov. Tim Walz proposes $3.3B for aging infrastructure
Gov. Tim Walz in Duluth, Minnesota on Oct. 14, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday unveiled his $3.3 billion plan for upgrading and maintaining roads, public buildings and amenities across the state. The proposed bonding package...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal
This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
mprnews.org
More than Walz checks: A deeper dive into the governor’s budget
Upcoming clashes over the budget proposed by Gov. Tim Walz will certainly narrow from the thousands of pages it entails to a few key areas. His proposals to ramp up education spending, implement paid leave and provide tax rebates or raise taxes around certain stock sales will consume many hours of debate.
southarkansassun.com
Walz’s $65B Budget Proposal Aims To Support Minnesota Families With Child Care and Paid Leave Initiatives
St. Paul’s legislative process is in full swing with Gov. Walz’s $65 billion budget proposal. Child care and paid family leave are key proposals impacting Minnesota families. Both issues are complex and interconnected. Gov. Walz’s budget includes a new child tax credit for low-income families and expanded eligibility...
Gov. Walz's budget proposal calls for direct checks, legalized cannabis, clean transportation
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has released the parameters of his budget proposal for the 2023 session. With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments."With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," Walz said.The budget...
fox9.com
Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
kfgo.com
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power
Customers of Minnesota Power will soon see major rate hikes following approvals from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that will allow increases of approximately $59 million, or 9 percent above current rates. These funds ... Read More » The post Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
KIMT
Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis
Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
Walz's final budget plan includes surplus checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan rolled out the last piece of their budget proposal Tuesday, calling for the largest tax cut in state history that includes sending out surplus checks to residents and legalizing adult-use cannabis. It's the fourth and final...
fergusnow.com
Republicans Push to Eliminate Social Security Tax for All Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz says his budget plan would lower state income taxes on Social Security benefits for 350 thousand Minnesotans, but said he won’t give a tax break to the wealthy by eliminating that tax entirely. But Republicans and even some Democrats at the...
boreal.org
New Minnesota DNR tool provides health information for thousands of lakes
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has created a new online tool, called the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes (WHAF for Lakes), providing easy access to water quality and health information for thousands of Minnesota lakes. WHAF for...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Proposes Marijuana Legalization And Expungements Funding In Budget Request
The governor of Minnesota unveiled a budget proposal on Tuesday that includes funding for various state agencies to implement marijuana legalization and projections for cannabis revenue as lawmakers work to advance reform. Gov. Tim Walz (D) released his budget request for the 2024-2025 biennium, just hours before a House committee...
lptv.org
Minnesota House Backs Extended Jobless Pay for Mine Workers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to extend unemployment benefits for laid-off workers at Northshore Mining is on its way to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature. The Minnesota House voted 127-7 on Monday to approve the bill, which passed the Senate 56-10 two weeks ago. Northshore Mining...
mprnews.org
DFL lawmakers push to restrict use of 'forever chemicals'
Minnesota DFL lawmakers hope to take action this session to further restrict so-called “forever chemicals.”. At a press conference Tuesday at the state Capitol, DFL legislators said they’ll push to ban non-essential uses of PFAS in products such as carpet, cleaning products, cosmetics and ski wax. “Right now,...
lptv.org
New Highway Camera Views for Central MN Available on 511MN.org Website
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled seven new highway camera view locations in central Minnesota, including several in the Lakeland viewing area. The new road weather information systems stations are available at 511mn.org. They allow motorists to see the conditions at various locations across the state. The environmental sensor stations also collect, process, and distribute current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility.
lptv.org
Northwoods Experience: MN DNR Seeks to Restore Loon Population
It’s a new project with a decade-long history that’s been made to protect Minnesota’s state bird. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’s Loon Restoration Project looks to protect current and future generations of the bird before the common loon becomes uncommon. After the April 2010 Deep...
utilitydive.com
Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn
Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
mprnews.org
Bill to extend benefits for laid-off mineworkers passes Minnesota House
A bill to extend unemployment benefits for more than 400 laid off mineworkers on the Iron Range is headed to DFL Governor Tim Walz for his expected signature, after it passed the Minnesota House Monday by a vote of 127-7. The bill extends benefits for an additional 26 weeks for...
lptv.org
Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota
A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
