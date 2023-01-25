Mitchell, Cavaliers come up short against Knicks

NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and his eighth 3-pointer snapped a tie with 2:07 left as the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-103 on Tuesday night.

Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in his return from a three-game absence with a left groin strain. But he had his last three shots blocked and was slow to get up after falling to the ground in an effort to save the Cavaliers’ final possession.

RJ Barrett added 16 points and Jalen Brunson had 14 for the Knicks, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland, while Darius Garland added 22 points and six assists.

The Knicks were ahead by 11 with under eight minutes remaining before Mitchell made a 3-pointer, stole the ball from Randle and fed Isaac Okoro for a three-point play, and then made another 3 for nine straight Cleveland points in barely a minute to trim it to 93-91.

Evan Mobley’s basket tied it with 2½ minutes to play.