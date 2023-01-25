ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Janus Clark
3d ago

you have this security guard with all these charges with his job on the line, when these dangerous young criminals to be are being charged so lightly!! thats a crime within itself!!

aaron hebron
3d ago

You reach in your pocket during a confrontation with the police they will shoot too. I don’t see why he was charged. Now what if the kid did have a gun and shot the adult then what??

Kathy Brundidge
3d ago

He should not be charged while the thief is not charged. This article is all about the security guard who was protecting his personal property, is that a bad thing now? Is this "child" going to get off with a slap on the wrist and a warning, while the security guard gets a record?? That is not fair, not right, not acceptable!!

WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 18 years in fatal shooting of 21-year-old

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Justice on Friday. According to court records, Khalil Abdul-Hakeem of Bridgeport was killed when he was shot by Lamar Nalley, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police arrest suspect for 2022 East Hartford homicide of 17-year-old

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022. According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested

A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
EAST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Westbrook Police Officer Resigns

A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cox Case Echoes Found In Nichols’ Death

A dozen Black community leaders, politicians, and pastors gathered in Newhallville to mourn the latest nation-shaking episode of police brutality — and to draw a connection between the arrests of five Memphis cops for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and the arrests of five New Haven cops for the mishandling of Richard ​“Randy” Cox.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Who Threw Fentanyl Out Window In New Britain Admits To Distributing Narcotics

After an attempt to get rid of the evidence by throwing it out the window, a New Britain man has admitted to possessing and distributing narcotics. New Britain resident Rafael Martinez, age 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Hartford federal court to fentanyl distribution and firearm possession charges, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT

