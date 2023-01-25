you have this security guard with all these charges with his job on the line, when these dangerous young criminals to be are being charged so lightly!! thats a crime within itself!!
You reach in your pocket during a confrontation with the police they will shoot too. I don’t see why he was charged. Now what if the kid did have a gun and shot the adult then what??
He should not be charged while the thief is not charged. This article is all about the security guard who was protecting his personal property, is that a bad thing now? Is this "child" going to get off with a slap on the wrist and a warning, while the security guard gets a record?? That is not fair, not right, not acceptable!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Comments / 28