KVAL
North Eugene takes the win over Churchill
High school hoops, North Eugene girls taking a trip to the Lancer dome to take on Churchill. 1st quarter Brooklyn Moody sneaks a pass to Morgan Statzer down low and she puts it up and in; Lancers leading by one. Moments later, Highlanders storm down the court. McKenzie Schpankyn shoots...
KVAL
Oregon State softball senior on Collegiate Player of the Year Watchlist
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State softball team is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, making it to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2006. And although there were some major leaders from that World Series team that will not be...
KVAL
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
KVAL
Beavers suffer loss against Utah
In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
KVAL
Ducks suffer another disappointing loss
At full strength it looked like the Oregon Men were prepared to go on a run before they were stopped in their tracks in a close loss to Stanford. Leaving head coach Dana Altman once again questioning his team's focus. After the Ducks 17 point loss to Arizona state earlier...
KVAL
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
KVAL
Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
KVAL
Hamel signs with the Ducks
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Women's hoops has locked down an in-state talent that's been playing this season right here in Lane County. Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel has committed to the Ducks. The 5-9 sophomore went to high school at Liberty High in Hillsboro. So far this...
KVAL
Oregon baseball expects heavy competition for spots leading up to the season
In 2022, the Oregon baseball team tormented opposing pitchers, leading the PAC-12 in batting average and ranking 2nd in home runs. Well, this season they return five of their top eight leaders in hits. And because of that offensive firepower, the Ducks came in at 25th in D1 baseball's preseason...
KVAL
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
KVAL
Five unoccupied seats on Lane Community College Board of Education up for election
EUGENE, Ore. — Five seats on the Lane Community College Board of Education are up for election in the May 16 Special Election. The winners of each seat, with the exception of Zone 1, will serve four year terms beginning July 1, 2023, according to Lane Community College. The...
KVAL
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
KVAL
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers to activate Saturday, on standby Sunday through Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With colder temperatures forecasted over the weekend and early next week, the Egan Warming Center is calling for all hands on deck as they expect an increase of guests needing their services. Warming Centers will open Saturday, January 28, they will remain on standby for...
KVAL
Eugene City Council approves University land swap agreement
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow City Manager Sarah Medary to pursue an agreement to swap land with the University of Oregon for the University to build a new practice facility. Discussions first began in July to exchange City-owned land near Autzen Stadium...
KVAL
Lane Regional Air Protection Agency declares 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
KVAL
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
KVAL
'No update at this time' on Lane Events Center, decision expected in summer
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
KVAL
One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
KVAL
Eugene Citizen Police Academy now accepting applications
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking interested citizens who wish to learn more about law enforcement and how their local police department works to apply to the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. Eugene Police is currently accepting applications from City of Eugene residents for the Eugene Police...
