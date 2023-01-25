Read full article on original website
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
Things You Should Never Say If Involved in a Texas Auto Accident
There were news reports recently in San Angelo about an auto accident at an intersection where both drivers claimed to have the green light. Obviously, both drivers did not have the green light. Both drivers did, however, do the right thing by not saying otherwise. Whenever there is an auto...
San Angelo Area Wineries Gain Respect Nationwide
Wine has never been more popular. When most people think of fine wine they think of Napa, Sonoma, France, and Italy. You can add Texas to that list. Texas wines are now winning awards over wines made in some of the world's premiere wine-producing areas. With Valentine's Day, the season of love coming up, wine becomes an important part of a romantic evening. It is not the time for experimentation or guesswork.
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Surprise Top Google Searches for San Angelo in 2022
They say you can tell a lot about a community from the things they search for on Google. The 2022 Top Google searches for San Angelo are out. There are some interesting findings. First of all, San Angelo is unique for one interesting search. "Garage sales" was the top trending...
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
San Angelo Reacts to Possible Winter Weather This Week
If you want to see a good rumor in action, start telling folks around San Angelo that a winter storm is headed our way. People tend to react in a couple of ways. First, there is the Texas bravado. The attitude is, "Hey, I have a big ole pickup truck and I ain't afraid of a little snow. Second, are the people who immediately go into survivalist mode.
Could Eating Fish in Tom Green Rivers and Lakes Be Dangerous?
Fishing is a popular sport around here. So is eating delicious fish caught in our local rivers and lakes. A new eye-raising research study casts doubt on whether eating freshly caught fish in lakes and rivers across the country is safe. The study found that eating just one serving of...
Ever Caught A Crappie At Lake Nasworthy?
The photos of Lake Nasworthy on tourist websites around Texas are stunning. Truly we are lucky here in the San Angelo area to have such a beautiful body of water to enjoy. Fortunately, no one was developed smell-a-vision yet. If potential tourists and others were to get a whiff of some of the smells coming from certain parts of the lake, they might think twice about visiting.
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.
