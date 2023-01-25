ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesandpaper.net

Collins Paves Way for Southern’s Win Over Toms River South

It’s not a secret. With center Skylar Soltis still recovering from a knee injury and likely on the sidelines for the season, the offense runs through Casey Collins. And there’s no doubt the Southern Regional sophomore guard can put points on the scoreboard. She also can run the floor, give out assists a.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Mild Weather, Good Pattern for Waves Make for Fun Winter

Figured I would start this week off with a bit of good news. And it has nothing to do with surfing, the environment or other watery pursuits. By now, most of Ocean County has heard about the horrid situation in Brick, where the police raided the home of two women who had some 182 dogs and cats in their home back in December. Among them were two dead dogs (OK, so the news isn’t all good).
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Driver Ticketed After Pedestrian, 15, Hit in Westfield Wednesday, Police Say

WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh
WESTFIELD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023

It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
OCEANPORT, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Burger 25 Adding Sizzle to Ship Bottom in Late Spring

Burger 25, a popular niche restaurant on Route 37 in Toms River, is slated to open a second location in Ship Bottom in “late spring,” said co-owner Denise Vetter. Featuring fresh Angus beef burgers flavored with a homemade medley of spices, seasoned boardwalk-style fries, hand-spun shakes and more, Burger 25 will take over the site of the former Surf Taco at 1915 Long Beach Blvd.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
WESTFIELD, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023

The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
BRICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days.  The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
bestofnj.com

Kirsenbaum Baking Co. Comes to Westfield

There’s a new cafe in Westfield where guests can sit with friends, take a break, or catch up on work. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is a French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe that serves coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and sweet treats. Plus, they make everything in-house. The 2,400 square-foot bakery greets patrons...
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy