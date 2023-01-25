WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO