Read full article on original website
Related
thesandpaper.net
Southern Regional Wrestlers Dominate Phillipsburg, South Plainfield to Stay Undefeated
Last February, Phillipsburg’s wrestling team walked into Southern Regional’s gymnasium and left with a two-point win and the opportunity to win the NJSIAA Group V state championship, which the Stateliners did two days later, smashing Howell by 43 points. Cole Velardi and most of his teammates took that...
thesandpaper.net
Collins Paves Way for Southern’s Win Over Toms River South
It’s not a secret. With center Skylar Soltis still recovering from a knee injury and likely on the sidelines for the season, the offense runs through Casey Collins. And there’s no doubt the Southern Regional sophomore guard can put points on the scoreboard. She also can run the floor, give out assists a.
tworivertimes.com
Saint John Vianney Girls Basketball Knock Off No. 1 Team in the Country
HOLMDEL – Janie Bachmann had to look at the scoreboard twice during her post-game interview to make sure it wasn’t a dream. “It really hasn’t set in that we just beat the No. 1 team in the country… by 11,” Bachmann said. “It’s insane.”
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
thesandpaper.net
Mild Weather, Good Pattern for Waves Make for Fun Winter
Figured I would start this week off with a bit of good news. And it has nothing to do with surfing, the environment or other watery pursuits. By now, most of Ocean County has heard about the horrid situation in Brick, where the police raided the home of two women who had some 182 dogs and cats in their home back in December. Among them were two dead dogs (OK, so the news isn’t all good).
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
Driver Ticketed After Pedestrian, 15, Hit in Westfield Wednesday, Police Say
WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh
Forked River woman in critical condition following head-on collision in Manchester, NJ
An investigation continues into a two car accident along Route 530 near Lacey Road in Manchester Township on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 pm leaving a Forked River woman in critical condition. Manchester Police said that Nicholas Briggs, 25, of Whiting was heading west in a Dodge Magnum on Route 530...
Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023
It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
thesandpaper.net
Burger 25 Adding Sizzle to Ship Bottom in Late Spring
Burger 25, a popular niche restaurant on Route 37 in Toms River, is slated to open a second location in Ship Bottom in “late spring,” said co-owner Denise Vetter. Featuring fresh Angus beef burgers flavored with a homemade medley of spices, seasoned boardwalk-style fries, hand-spun shakes and more, Burger 25 will take over the site of the former Surf Taco at 1915 Long Beach Blvd.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
shorebeat.com
Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023
The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral
LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days. The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
bestofnj.com
Kirsenbaum Baking Co. Comes to Westfield
There’s a new cafe in Westfield where guests can sit with friends, take a break, or catch up on work. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is a French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe that serves coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and sweet treats. Plus, they make everything in-house. The 2,400 square-foot bakery greets patrons...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Man Killed Trying To Cross Atlantic City Expressway: NJSP
A man trying to cross the Atlantic City Expressway was struck and killed, authorities said. Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City was fatally struck about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at milepost 3 on the eastbound side of the expressway in Pleasantville, New Jersey State Police said. He was...
Comments / 0